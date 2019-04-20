The Black Hills State University track and field teams competed in the final weekend before the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships. The majority of the team was at the Blue Hawk Games in Dickinson, N.D., while a handful ran in a variety of meets in California. Four Yellow Jackets hit provisional marks and two school records were set.
"This meet turned out to be a great tuneup for our teams heading into the conference championships next weekend in Rapid City," said BHSU coach Seth Mischke.
In North Dakota, Makaleb McInnis threw for a provisional qualifying mark in the javelin. It was the senior's first track and field meet with BHSU and he set a school record of 194-feet, 3 inches, which won the event. Whitney Scott, Jordyn Huneke and Hannah Hendrick all vaulted to a provisional mark. Scott finished second with a vault of 11-11 ¾, while Huneke was third and Hendrick was fourth.
Meanwhile, Shayna Soderstrom broke the school record for the 100 meters. She finished first in 12.07 seconds and also won the 200.
In the 200 meter run, Tristan Hepp was second in 22.33, while Taylor Hepp took fourth. Taylor Hepp also won the 400 meters (49.78), while Garrett Snook was just behind in second place. In the 100 meter hurdles, Seth Kovar finished second. The men's 4x100 meter relay team of Hills, Taylor Hepp, Brian Kjerstad, and Tristan Hepp won in 42.50, while the 4x400 relay team of Kjerstad, Snook, Tristan Hepp, and Taylor Hepp also won the event (3:23.56).
In men's field events, Allan McDonnell was second in the high jump (6-8 ¼) and Hoyt Nicholas won the discus throw (140-0).
Alexandra Richards was second in the high jump and Danielle Noble took first in the discus (120-1).
In California, Cailey Roth was second in the 800 at the Cal State LA Twilight Open. At the Beach Open, Jonah Theisen ran the steeplechase, winning in 9:00.6.
Next up for the Yellow Jackets is the RMAC Championships April 26-28, hosted by south Dakota School of Mines.
BHSU drops two at home
The Black Hills State University softball team fell to Colorado Christian University in a doubleheader ion Spearfish, 8-4 and 9-0.
After falling behind by a run in the first game, the Cougars responded in the third inning, scoring six runs on six hits to take a 6-1 lead.
The Yellow Jackets picked up a run in the third and added two more in the fourth to cut the deficit to 6-4. CCU would add two insurance runs in the top of the fifth to put the game away.
Alex Wiley finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBI.
In the second game of the day, the Cougars got on the board early with a run in the first, before adding two more runs in the third and one in the fourth to lead 4-0.
CCU pulled away for good with five more runs in the fifth.
Maddie London was 2-for-3 in the game, while Wiley and Kendall Bethke each had a hit as well.
Black Hills State (10-27, 7-22 RMAC) will head to Chadron. Neb., Friday to take on Chadron state College in the final series of the regular season.
High School Baseball
BROOKINGS 5, RAPID CITY STEVENS 1: Brookings took an early lead and held off any comeback attempts as it defeated Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.
The Bobcats carried a 2-0 advantage into the fifth inning, before scoring a run in each of the next three innings.
The Raiders scored their lone run in the ninth inning.
Cole Mahlum led Brookings with two hits and two RBIs, while Jacob Schoon finished with a pair of hits and an RBI.
For Stevens, Carter Thomas, Isiah DuBray and Cade Nedved led the way with one hit apiece.
Rapid City Stevens (3-7-1) will take on Rapid City Central Tuesday at 7 p.m.