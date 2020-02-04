BHSU track wins Myre Hanson meet

The Black Hills State University men's and women's indoor track and field teams both picked up team wins at the Myrle Hanson Open Saturday at the Young Center.
The BHSU women handily won the competition with 233 points and 11 event wins. The men took the team title with 137 points and six event wins.
The women's squad was led by two NCAA provisionally qualifying marks from Whitney Scott and Kyla Sawvell. Scott, who won the pole vault clearing 12-feet, 6 ¼ inches, moved to second all time in school history and is currently ninth in the country. Sawvell improved her previous provo mark in the weight throw with a toss of 59-07.0. She remains third in school history and moved to 12th in the nation. That mark won the meet and she also picked up a win in the shot put.
Elsewhere in the field events, Maddi Fidler took second in the shot put and third in the weight throw. Samantha Bates won the triple jump while Katie Campbell was close behind in second. Emily Keller won the long jump.
On the track, Breanne Fuller again won the 60-meter dash and the 200. Mikayla picked up a win in the 400. The Yellow Jackets took the top three spots in the 60 hurdles with Brittney Marosok winning, Campbell taking second, and Vanessa Clark taking third. In the 800, Abbie Fredrick won again while teammate Ruby Lindquist was right behind in second. Taylor Lundquist ran a gutsy race and ultimately took second in the mile. In the 3,000 slog, Xiomara Robinson won again.
For the men, Taylor Hepp picked up two wins in the 200 and the 400. Jordan Thiesen racked up another win in the 800 while Seth Kovar won the 60 hurdles.
In the field events Hoyt Nicholas won the weight throw by over three feet.
The Yellow Jackets now take to the road for two weeks traveling for a tour of the I-29 Summit League schools, North Dakota state, South Dakota State and South Dakota.
For the south Dakota School of Mines in the men's running events, senior Kevin Ptak finished third in the 200 meter with a time of 23.21 seconds. The 800 meter final saw freshmen Grant Bauer (2:02.43) and Sam Elliot (2:05.46) cross the finish line second and third respectively. Ryan Moen placed second in the 3,000 in a time of 9:00.54. In the weight throw, senior Westley Siebdrath had a toss of 53 feet-11.25 inches to come in second for the Hardrockers. Conner Christenson (SO) and Jade Cass (FR) tied for third in the high jump with a jump of 6 feet-2 inches. The pole vault saw Travis Kleinsaser (FR) vault 14 feet-3.25 inches for third.
The Hardrocker women were led by freshman Morgan Thompson with first- and third place jumps. In the high jump Thompson won the event with a jump of 5-1 ¾. Thompson then triple jumped 33-10 for third. Senior Jayla Jarnagin continues her stellar indoor season in the weight throw with a second place throw of 57-4 ¾. Kamryn Scully earned second-place points in the pole vault with a jump of 11-2 ½. In the shot put, freshman Jenna Sayler took home the bronze with a throw of 38-9.
The Hardrockers will head east next weekend to compete in the Ted Nelson Classic on the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato.
BHSU softball swept in season openers
The Black Hills State University softball team was swept over the weekend in a four-game season-opening series at Northern State.
Saturday, the Wolves gained a pair of wins, 5-3 and 11-1 and Sunday completed the sweep 3-0 and 9-1.
Sunday in game one, Taryn Moan, Maddie London, Brittany Henricksen, Crystal Amaral and Gianna Haley all recorded hits. Pitcher Breanne Henricksen faced five batters and struck out two.
In the second game, Baileigh Hubbard went two for three and recorded an RBI driving in Maddie London on a double. London, Taryn Moan, and Caitlyn Graves all recorded hits. Pitcher Halie Litwin faced 19 batters and recorded two strikeouts and forced five flyouts.
The Yellow Jackets are back in action this weekend at the Minot State Dome Invite. They take on Minot State Saturday and Sunday face Bemidji State at and University of Minnesota Crookston.