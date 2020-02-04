BHSU track wins Myrle Hanson meet

The Black Hills State University men's and women's indoor track and field teams both picked up team wins at the Myrle Hanson Open Saturday at the Young Center.

The BHSU women handily won the competition with 233 points and 11 event wins. The men took the team title with 137 points and six event wins.

The women's squad was led by two NCAA provisionally qualifying marks from Whitney Scott and Kyla Sawvell. Scott, who won the pole vault clearing 12-feet, 6 ¼ inches, moved to second all time in school history and is currently ninth in the country. Sawvell improved her previous provo mark in the weight throw with a toss of 59-07.0. She remains third in school history and moved to 12th in the nation. That mark won the meet and she also picked up a win in the shot put.

Elsewhere in the field events, Maddi Fidler took second in the shot put and third in the weight throw. Samantha Bates won the triple jump while Katie Campbell was close behind in second. Emily Keller won the long jump.