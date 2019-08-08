Black Hills State University head volleyball coach Kristin Carmichael has announced the signing of Montana outside hitter Ashley Uffelman for the 2019-2020 school year.
Uffelman is a 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Hardin, Montana. Most recently, she played at Yakima (Wash.) Valley College where she was a team captain and had 138 kills, good for 1.64 kills per set. During her prep career at Hardin High School, Uffelman was named All-Conference her sophomore and junior years, and was named All-State and First Team All-Conference following her senior year.
"We were really excited to find and add Ashley to our roster this summer. She brings experience, maturity, and composure to our outside hitter position, Carmichael said. "Ashley has some great angles and cut shots in her armswing which adds deception to our offense and will successfully score points on our opponents. Ashley is a dedicated and driven student in the classroom, a great teammate and person, and we can't wait to see the benefits of her positivity to our team both on and off the court."
The Yellow jackets open the season Sept. 6 at the Holiday Inn & Comfort Suites Southern Invitational in Joplin, Mo.
Black Hills Super 6 Mountain Race set
The first Black Hills Super 6 Mountain Bike Race will be held Aug. 24 at Big Hill Trails near Spearfish.
The cross-country race is a 6-mile loop on mountain bike trails in the Black Hills National Forest that consists of flowy single and double track. Participants will complete as many laps as possible during a 3-hour, or 6-hour time duration. The race can be completed as a team or by an individual.
Participants registered by Aug. 22 will receive a water bottle from Two Wheeler Dealer. Prizes and swag from Quarq along with place medals will be awarded to finishers. Race shirts can be purchased during registration prior to Aug. 12. The not-for-profit race benefits the Northern Hills CASA organization. Pre-register online at www.bhsuper6.com or call 722-4558. Register online before Aug. 22.
Hill City Archery tournament set for Aug. 24
The 6th annual Hill City Archery Tournament will be held Aug. 24 at the Deerfield Wilderness Area.
Registration and breakfast is at 8 a.m. There is a $25 fegistration fee. Call (218) 590-3591 for more information.