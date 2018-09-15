Black Hills State volleyball earned a hard-fought win on the road against Colorado State-Pueblo in five sets 19-25, 18-25, 25-23, 29-27 and 21-19.
The Yellow Jackets were led in kills by Jadie DeLange, who had 16, and Ellise Lech, who had 13, she also had two aces and 39 assists. Makayla Bell had six blocks while Lech and Valerie Blake, as they both had 22.
For CSU-Pueblo, Brooke Schilling had 24 kills while Grace Miles and Mallorie Post had 13. Page Heller had three assists, Berkley Hays had eight blocks, Grace Hern had 61 assists, while Heller had 39 digs. Sarah Vang had 19 and Hern had 13.
BHSU, 5-6 overall and 2-2 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, hosts the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Friday.
Mines volleyball falls to New Mexico Highlands
After taking the first set, South Dakota School of Mines fell to New Mexico Highlands on the road Saturday in four sets 17-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-20.
Dana Thompson had 14 kills and Anna Breidt had 10 for the Hardrockers. Thompson also had two aces, as well as Alye Wagner. Hannah Stevenson had five blocks, Shyann Bastian had 23 assists while Allie Boggs had 10.
Tana Dahlberg had 23 digs while Bastian had 12 and Boggs had 10.
For New Mexico Highlands was led in kills by Camryn Nelson with 14, Cynthia Norris had 10 and Tiffany Matchett had 10. Celina Naranjo had three aces, Taley Ferrari had two blocks.
Naranjo had 27 assists while Samantha Sjogren had 18. Matchett and Elena Rivera had 18 digs, while Nelson also had 12.
Mines, 3-9 overall and 1-3 in the RMAC, hosts Colorado School of Mines Friday.