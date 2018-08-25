The Black Hills State University volleyball team swept Southwest Baptist, 3-0, in its final match of the Tarleton Invitational in Stephenville, Texas to split the day on Saturday.
Against Soutwest Baptist, the Jackets prevailed 25-23, 25-23, and 28-25.
"It was exciting to see us be both aggressive and smart on offense," said head coach Kristin Carmichael. "We were timing up much better on blocking today as well. It's always great to get the first win of the season, I'm excited to see what the future brings for this team."
Jadi DeLange led the match with nine kills, while Laurel Lech had 26 assists.
In the first match of the day, the Yellow Jackets fell, 3-0, to Midwestern State by scores of 27-25, 26-24, and 25-21.
Sierra Stugelmeyer led the Yellow Jackets with nine kills, while Laurel Lech had 26 assists.
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action for the Augustana Tournament on next Friday and Saturday.
Mines drops pair of matches in Minnesota
The South Dakota School of Mines women’s volleyball team closed out the Microtel and Travelodge Classic Saturday dropping two matches to former DAC-10 North Dakota foes, the University of Mary and Minot State.
Despite falling to Mary, 3-0, the Hardrockers played each set down to the wire, but the Marauders escaped, 25-23, 25-21, 28-26.
Individually for the ‘Rockers, freshman outside hitter Dana Thomson continues to shine in her college debut, leading the team with 19 kills on 34 attacks and was hitting .412 percent. Fellow freshman Shyann Bastian collected 31 assists, and both junior Makinze Maiden and senior Alye Wagner led the team with 10 digs each.
Against Minot State, the Beavers defeated Mines, 25-21, 24-23, 27-29, 25-18.
Thomson had another outstanding performance with 23 kills on 58 attacks and managed a .293 hitting percentage. Senior Anna Breidt also performed with 12 kills and sophomore Lily Lundquist tacked on 10. Bastian notched 45 assists, and sophomore Tana Dahlberg came up with 20 digs.
Next up, the Hardrockers are off to Kearney Nebraska for the University of Kearney Fall Classic.