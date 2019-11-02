The Black Hills State University volleyball team wrapped up its home slate with a big five-set win over Colorado Christian University Saturday night at the Young Center in Spearfish.
In a nail-biter, the Jackets rallied to stop the Cougars 25-22, 12-25, 23-25, 26-24 and 15-11. With the win, BHSU moved to 9-6 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 11-12 overall.
Madison Hoopman paced the Yellow Jackets with 14 kills, followed by Sierra Ward with 13 and Kindra Cerrone with 10. Mariah Robinson led the Jackets with six blocks, while Laurel Leach had 31 assists and Tess Thomas 21. Haedyn Rhoades had 43 digs for the Black Hills State defense.
Cali Bahnsen led Colorado Christian with 19 kills and Jacey Johnson added 16 kills. The Cougars, who beat South Dakota School of Mines in five sets Friday night in Rapid City, fell to 5-10 in the RMAC and 9-14 overall.
Black Hills State returns to action Friday at Chadron State College.
Regis runs past Hardrockers in 3
Regis University remained on top of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball standings with a three-set win over South Dakota School of Mines Saturday at the King Center.
Regis, 13-2 in the RMAC and 19-4 overall, rolled to a 25-18, 25-11 and 25-15 victory.
The loss dropped Mines to 6-9 in league play and 10-14 overall.
Caitlyn Burroway led the Rangers with 15 kills, followed by Nikki Kennedy and Isabelle Gosar with 11 each. Silvia Basso had 51 assists and Leiana Leong added 15 digs.
For Mines, Dana Thomson had seven kills, followed by Dejah Behrend with five and Caryn Hazard with four kills. Kassie Luce had 13 assists and six digs.
The Hardrockers return to action Friday at MSU-Denver and then face Chadron state College Saturday in Chadron, Neb.