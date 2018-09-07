Westminster College kicked off Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball play with a 3-1 win over Black Hills State University Friday night at the Young Center in Spearfish.
The Griffins won by the scores of 25-17, 25-18, 19-25 and 25-20.
"It was disappointing that for the first home game we let our inconsistencies and inexperience show," said BHSU head coach Kristin Carmichael. "But the conference is young, and we have a lot of room to improve."
Sierra Stugelmeyer led the Yellow Jackets, 3-5, with 11 kills, while Peyton Bodemann added eight kills. Laurel Leach had 43 assists and Valerie Blake had 15 digs.
Audrey Green had 14 kills for Westminster, 3-6.
BHSU will be back in action today hosting Dixie State at 5:30 p.m. and Westminster is at South Dakota School of Mines at 6 p.m.
Mines volleyball falls to Dixie State in 3
Dixie State jumped out to an early lead and downed the South Dakota School of Mines volleyball team in three sets Friday night at the King Center.
Dixie State won the by the scores of 25-12, 25-21 and 25-15. It was the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference opener for both schools.
Dana Thomson led the Hardrockers with nine kills and 13 digs, while Rayleigh Peterson added six kills. Shyann Bastain had 11 assists and eight digs for Mines.
Ti'a Faleao-Baich led a balanced Dixie State attack with eight kills, while Sydney Johnson added seven kills.
Mines, 2-7, hosts Westminster today at 6 p.m., while Dixie State, 4-3, is at Black Hills State University.
Mines soccer drops decision to Providence in Billings
The South Dakota School of Mines men's soccer team fell to the University of Providence 2-1 Friday in Billings, Montana.
Providence, out of Great Falls, Montana, led 2-0 at halftime, before Mines chipped away and cut the lead in half on a goal by Ian Debois, assisted by Sterling McKenzie.
Mines had just three shots on goal, by Providence had eight shots.
Mines, 1-2, faces The College of Idaho Sunday in Billings at 1 p.m.