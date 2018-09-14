The Black Hills State University volleyball team came back to defeat New Mexico Highlands 3-1 for its first conference victory of the season. The Yellow Jackets won by scores of 21-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-17.
In the first set, Highlands grasped a 5-0 run to kick off the match. The Yellow Jackets responded with a 6-0 run after kills from both Makayla Bell and Sierra Stugelmeyer to lead the Cowgirls, 6-5. Highlands took back the lead, and never looked back, leading BHSU 24-17. The Cowgirls took set one, 25-21.
In the second set, a kill from Ellise Lech assisted by Laurel Lech punched the Yellow Jackets to a 25-20 set victory and tied the match, 1-1.
In the third set, the Cowgirls cut the Yellow Jackets lead to tie the set, 12-12, and took its first lead of the set with a 16-14 score. Two kills by Stugelmeyer got the Yellow Jackets going again for them to take the third set, 25-21.
With back-and-forth action in the fourth set, neither team set a substantial lead. A kill from Madison Hoopman and a kill from Carisa Becerra put the Yellow Jackets ahead, 13-11. BHSU went on a 4-0 run to take the set, 25-17, and the match, 3-1.
BHSU will finish the weekend on Saturday playing Colorado State – Pueblo. First serve is set at 7 p.m.
Mines volleyball falls to Colorado State-Pueblo
The South Dakota School of Mines women's volleyball team fell short to CSU-Pueblo, 3-0, Friday night during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match on the road.
The Thunderwolves defeated the Lady Hardrockers, 25-17, 25-9, 25-22. The 'Rockers posted 29 kills on 125 attacks, tallied 28 assists and came up with 58 digs. CSUP notched 43 kills on 155 attacks, earned 40 assists, 69 digs and 11 total blocks.
The 'Rockers were paced by freshman outside hitter Dana Thomas with 10 kills on 33 attacks while senior Anna Breidt contributed with six kills on 25 attacks and sophomore Hannah Stevenson tacked on four kills on 13 attacks.
Hardrocker freshman Shyann Bastian earned 21 of the team's 28 assists and 14 digs. Junior Allie Boggs also registered 14 digs.
Mines men's soccer falls to Colorado School of Mines
The South Dakota School of Mines men's soccer team had a tall order on tap to open Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, and the Hardrockers fell to Colorado School of Mines 3-0 Friday at Sioux Park Stadium.
Despite the aggressive style of play from the Orediggers, Mines proved to be very competitive. They just couldn't find a way to get through the solid defense of Colorado School of Mines.
In the end, the Orediggers collected 22 shots in the game, 11 were on goal, while Mines tallied eight shots on the night, four on goal. The visitors earned one goal in the first half and added two more in the second.
The Hardrockers, 1-4, travel to face Regis Sunday.
BHSU women's soccer drops RMAC opener
The Black Hills State University women's soccer team fell to Fort Lewis College, 3-0, to open Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference on Friday afternoon.
For the first 30 minutes of the first half, the defenses of both teams were in control, with neither team able to find the net. The Skyhawks (2-2-1, 1-0 RMAC) then went on the front foot, taking two corner kicks and three shots in two minutes before Katie Smith headed in a corner to give FLC a 1-0 lead. Seconds later, Rose Miller took the first shot of the game for the Yellow Jackets (0-6, 0-1 RMAC), but it was just wide. BHSU went into halftime down, 1-0.
Fort Lewis added a goal in the 58th minute, and another in the 66th minute to extend their lead. The Green and Gold had several shots in the second half, but were unable to get on the board, and ultimately fell, 3-0.
The Skyhawks outshot the Yellow Jackets, 29-5. Miller had three shots to lead BHSU, while Holly Burley and Alexandria Lisenbe both tallied a shot. Zoe Baldwin (0-4) played all 90 minutes in net, allowing three goals and making nine saves.
Smith, Emma Patron, and Dylan Barker each scored for FLC.
BHSU will next be in action on Sunday at Adams State. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon.