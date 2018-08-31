The Black Hills State University volleyball team came away with a pair of wins Friday at the Augustana Invite in Sioux Falls.
The Yellow Jackets (3-3) swept Fort Hayes State 25-22, 25-18, and 25-17 to begin the day, before winning a five-set thriller over the University of Mary 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 23-25 and 16-14.
"We are so proud of the girls for taking the week's practice focuses and implementing them in today's matches," said head coach Kristin Carmichael. "We also showed some mental toughness and maturity to come back from a 6-1 deficit in the fifth set. It's nice for us to get hard fought victories from good competition to prepare us for conference play next week."
Jadie DeLange recorded 11 kills, while Madison Hoopman tallied 10. Laurel Lech had 31 assists and 13 digs for her second double-double of the year. Reilley Baty had 12 digs and Jessy Hibl had 10 digs.
DeLange and Hoopman each reached double-digit kills for the second match of the day. DeLange tallied 16, and Hoopman had 15 kills. Sierra Stugelmeyer added 12 kills. Laurel Lech had another double-double, recording 46 assists and 12 digs. Hibl had 22 digs, while Valerie Blake and Baty each added 10 digs.
The Yellow Jackets return to action at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday against Minnesota State Moorhead to wrap up the Augustana Invite.
Mines falls twice in Kearney tournament
The South Dakota School of Mines women’s volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Friday in the Rosella Meier UNK Fall Classic in Kearney, Nebraska.
The Lady Hardrockers ran into a buzz saw in their first match of the day to the host Nebraska-Kearney, 25-21, 25-12, 25-12.
Later in the day, Mines fell in three to Minot State 25-20, 25-14, 25-17.
Individually for the 'Rockers against Kearney, freshman Dana Thomson paced her team with 10 kills and seven digs, while both senior Anna Breidt and junior Caryn Hazard both notched seven kills. Freshman setter Shyann Bastian posted 23 of the team’s 28 assists. Senior Alye Wagner and sophomore Tana Dahlberg both came up with 11 digs for the ‘Rockers while Breidt and sophomore Rayleigh Peterson both recorded two assisted blocks.
Against Minot State, Thomson had a match high 17 kills with 38 attacks and a .289 hitting percentage to go along with her 13 digs to lead the team. Hazard added six kills on 21 attacks and junior Hannah Stevenson contributed with five kills. Bastian posted 21 assists and Dahlberg tacked on 11 digs.
Mines, 1-5, faces Midwestern State and Newman University today to close the tournament.