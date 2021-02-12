 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BHSU volleyball's match with Mary is canceled
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BHSU volleyball's match with Mary is canceled

{{featured_button_text}}

The Black Hills State volleyball team's match against the University of Mary in Spearfish has been canceled  canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

 Additionally, the neutral site match between Chadron State and UMary that was scheduled for 2 p.m. has also been canceled.

BHSU, 2-1 on the season, and Chadron State are still set to face off Saturday morning at 11 a.m. as scheduled, and will add a second match against each other at 2 p.m. The second match will count as a non-conference game.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Professional

Benintendi goes to Royals in 3-team trade

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in a three-team trade that also included the New York Mets, parting with the final member of the outfield trio that helped Boston win the 2018 World Series.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News