BHSU volleyball's match with Mary is canceled

The Black Hills State volleyball team's match against the University of Mary in Spearfish has been canceled canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Additionally, the neutral site match between Chadron State and UMary that was scheduled for 2 p.m. has also been canceled.
BHSU, 2-1 on the season, and Chadron State are still set to face off Saturday morning at 11 a.m. as scheduled, and will add a second match against each other at 2 p.m. The second match will count as a non-conference game.
