Despite trailing early, the Black Hills State women's soccer team bounced back the rest of the way to pick up a 4-2 win over Western Colorado Friday in Spearfish.
After the Mountaineers scored in the 15th minute, Mikayla Hernandez found the back of the net in the 34th minute to tie it at 1-all.
Hernandez wasn't done, though, as she scored again in the 48th minute to give BHSU its first lead.
Goals by Ella Goodman (51') and Brianna Tudor (71') gave the Yellow Jackets the 4-1 lead and the eventual win.
Black Hills State (2-7) will host Colorado Mesa Sunday at 1 p.m.
Men's Soccer
Mines men downed in Denver
The South Dakota School of Mines men's soccer team fell behind early and couldn't make up much ground in a 4-1 loss to Metropolitan State University of Denver Friday night in Denver.
The Roadrunners scored two goals in the first half, before the Hardrockers cut the deficit to 2-1 on a goal by Brenden Sherwin in the 46th minute.
MSU-Denver added two more goals the rest of the way to put the game out of reach.
South Dakota Mines (1-6-1) travels to Colorado Christian University for a Sunday afternoon matchup.
College Volleyball
Orediggers drop BHSU in four
The Black Hills State University volleyball team fell to No. 23-ranked Colorado School of Mines in four sets Friday evening.
The Orediggers (12-2, 5-1 RMAC) won the first set, 25-12, before the Yellow Jackets (4-8, 3-2 RMAC) took set two, 25-17. The home team would come back to win set three (25-19) and four (25-20) to close out the win.
Laurel Lech had a double-double in the match, recording 22 assists and 10 digs. Kindra Cerrone had 10 kills, while Haedyn Rhoades tallied 17 digs.
Next up, the Yellow Jackets will be in action at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs today at 5 p.m.
UC-Colorado Springs defeats Mines
The South Dakota School of Mines volleyball team had a tough night as University of Colorado-Colorado Springs earned a four-set win over the Hardrockers Friday night.
The Mountain Lions jumped out to a 2-0 lead after winning the first two sets 26-24 and 25-16.
Mines battled back to win the third 25-22, but the Mountain Lions regained the momentum en route to a 25-15 fourth-set win.
Dana Thomson led the Hardrockers with 15 kills, while Anna Thomas had 23 digs and Shyann Bastian finished with 36 assists.
South Dakota Mines (6-8) will play Colorado Mines today at 5 p.m.
High School Softball
Raiders go 3-1 at state fastpitch tourney
The Rapid City Stevens softball team won three of its first four matchups at the 2019 SD High School Fastpitch Tournament on Friday.
The Raiders kicked off the tournament in a big way as they cruised to an 11-0 victory over Watertown.
Stevens hit a bit of a snag in its second game as it lost a 15-4 decision to Sioux Falls O'Gorman.
Not to be deterred, the Raiders won their next two games, including a 5-0 shutout of Brookings, followed by an 11-3 victory over Mitchell.
Taylor McSherry had a big game to start the tournament as she led Stevens with three hits and seven RBI, including a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to lead her team past Watertown.
Abbie Schoenberner chipped in with four hits and four RBI in the first two games of the day.
The Raiders (15-10) will continue tournament play today.
Rapid City Central went 1-2 in the tournament, winning its first game 13-0 over Mitchell, but losing 22-11 to Brandon and 5-4 to Sioux Falls Lincoln. No other information was made available.