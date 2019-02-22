The Black Hills State University women's basketball team defeated Colorado School of Mines, 64-51, on Friday evening to split the season series.
Four Yellow Jackets had four double figure scorers in the victory over the Orediggers (16-9, 13-7 RMAC).
Racquel Wientjes led the Yellow Jackets (15-9, 11-9 RMAC) with 17 points and five rebounds. Morgan Koepsell followed with 14 points, while Morgan Ham totaled 13, and Julia Seamans added 12.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out early using a 11-2 run, to push ahead of the Orediggers, 18-9, led by three treys from Wientjes in the first quarter. The Orediggers offense made an adjustment to tie the game at 22 apiece at the half.
The Yellow Jackets began to pull away in the fourth, including a 13-3 run to put the game away.
Colorado School of Mines was led by Nicole Archambeau with 17 points and nine boards.
The Yellow Jackets will next face University of Colorado – Colorado Springs today at 4 p.m.
Hardrockers pull away late
Taylor Molstad scored 22 points to lead South Dakota School of Mines to a win over the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs on Friday.
Although UCCS took an early 16-11 lead, the Hardrockers battled back to take a 33-25 advantage at the half.
Mines held on late and outscored the Mountain Lions 21-19 in the fourth to seal the victory.
Sami Steffeck chipped in with 14 points for the Hardrockers, Anna Combalia added 11 points and Anna Haugen finished with 10.
Haugen led the team in rebounds with 11.
Jae Ferrin paced UCCS with 15 points, while Madi Gaibler and Anna Davern had 10 points apiece.
Mines (10-14, 7-14 RMAC) will host Colorado School of Mines today at 3:30 p.m.
Mens Basketball
Mines lose on last second three
Dalton Walker of the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs hit a three point basket with a second remaining in regulation to give the Mountain Lions the narrow 74-73 win over South Dakota Mines.
Walker led the way for UCCS with 25 points, including six threes, while Padiet Wang finished with 15 points.
Mitchell Sueker paced the Hardrockers with 25 points, Jacob Anastasi added 13 points and Wilfred Dickson finished with 12.
Mines (11-17, 8-12 RMAC) will play Colorado School of Mines tonight at 5:30 p.m.
Yellow Jackets edged late by Orediggers
The Black Hills State University men's basketball team dropped a tough 73-69 decision to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference's top team, Colorado School of Mines on Friday evening in spearfish.
Makaleb McInnis led the Yellow Jackets (14-10, 13-7 RMAC) with 26 points, while Stefan Desnica had 15 points. Antonio Capley pulled down nine boards.
Mason Baker led the Orediggers with 15 points, while Ben Clare had 14, and Ben Sonnefeld had 13 points, eight boards and five assists.
Black Hills State will be in action tonight when it hosts UCCS at 6 p.m.