BHSU women edge Mountaineers

The Black Hills State women’s basketball team overcame a fourth quarter deficit as it opened the weekend with a hard fought 49-47 win over Western Colorado Friday night at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.
The Mountaineers kicked off the game with a 13-2 lead and eventually carried a 19-11 advantage into the second quarter.
Both teams scored 11 apiece in the second and the Yellow Jackets outscored Western Colorado 15-14 to cut the deficit to 44-37 at the end of the third.
In the fourth quarter, BHSU kept the momentum and outscored the Mountaineers 12-3 to pick up the victory.
Morgan Ham led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 10 points, Racquel Wientjes chipped in with eight points and the duo of Ashley Davis and Katie Messler finished with seven apiece.
Messler led the team in rebounds with seven.
Katie Dalton of Western Colorado led all scorers with 14 points.
Black Hills State (7-4 overall, 4-2 RMAC) will close out the weekend today when it hosts Colorado Mesa at 4 p.m.
Mesa drops Hardrocker women
South Dakota School of Mines fell short in its first game of 2019 as Colorado Mesa earned a 61-50 victory over the Hardrockers Friday night at the King Center.
Mines kept the game close in the first half, trailing by just two points (37-35) at the end of the second quarter.
The Mavericks began to pull away in the third as they outscored the Hardrockers 15-6 in the quarter.
Mines couldn’t make up any more ground in the fourth as Mesa held on for the win.
Kelsey Siemons paced the Mavericks with 16 points, Daniella Turner added 15 points and Sydni Brandon finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Ryan Weiss led the Hardrockers with 13 points, Courtney Cooper chipped in with 12 points and Molly McCabe had 10.
South Dakota Mines (4-6 overall, 2-4 RMAC) will host Western Colorado today at 4 p.m.
Men's Basketball
Sueker leads Mines past Mesa
Mitchell Sueker scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead South Dakota Mines to an 87-78 win over Colorado Mesa Friday night in Rapid City.
The Hardrockers got out to a good start as they led 45-30 at the end of the first half. The Mavericks battled back in the second half, but it wouldn't be enough as Mines held on for its fifth win of the season.
Allec Williams added 15 points for the Hardrockers, Troy Brady Chipped in with 14 points and Logan Elers finished with 12.
Tommy Nuno led Mesa with 18 points.
South Dakota Mines (5-7 overall, 2-4 RMAC) will host Western Colorado tonight at 6 p.m.
Yellow Jackets hold off Mountaineers
The Black Hills State men's basketball team held on late to take a 78-74 decision over Western Colorado Friday night in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets outscored the Mountaineers 34-32 in the first half and put the game away with a 44-42 second.
Joel Scott led the way for Black Hills State with 24 points, Stefan Desnica added 17 points and Tyler Oliver finished with 14.
Trey Whitley closed out the double digit scorers for the Yellow Jackets with 13 points.
Matthew Ragsdale paced Western Colorado with 19 points.
Black Hills State (7-5 overall, 4-2 RMAC) hosts Colorado Mesa tonight at 6 p.m.