BHSU women edge Mountaineers

Mines kept the game close in the first half, trailing by just two points (37-35) at the end of the second quarter.

The Mavericks began to pull away in the third as they outscored the Hardrockers 15-6 in the quarter.

Mines couldn’t make up any more ground in the fourth as Mesa held on for the win.

Kelsey Siemons paced the Mavericks with 16 points, Daniella Turner added 15 points and Sydni Brandon finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Ryan Weiss led the Hardrockers with 13 points, Courtney Cooper chipped in with 12 points and Molly McCabe had 10.

South Dakota Mines (4-6 overall, 2-4 RMAC) will host Western Colorado today at 4 p.m.

Men's Basketball

Sueker leads Mines past Mesa

Mitchell Sueker scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead South Dakota Mines to an 87-78 win over Colorado Mesa Friday night in Rapid City.

The Hardrockers got out to a good start as they led 45-30 at the end of the first half. The Mavericks battled back in the second half, but it wouldn't be enough as Mines held on for its fifth win of the season.