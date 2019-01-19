Four players scored in double figures as the Black Hills State University women's basketball team ended a three-game skid and stopped the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, 62-58 Friday night in Colorado Springs.
Racquel Wientjes led the Yellow Jackets (10-4, 6-4 RMAC) with 12 points, while Julia Seamans and Morgan Ham each added 10 points. Katie Messler recorded her first double-double of the season, with 10 points and 13 rebounds. The sophomore also had two assists, two blocks, and two steals.
After the game was delayed due to late arriving referees, the Mountain Lions (6-10, 5-5 RMAC) started out on the front foot, going up, 6-3, early in the first quarter. However, BHSU went on a 19-4 run, and led, 22-10, at the end of the first period.
BHSU led 32-27 at halftime
Madi Gaibler led the Mountain Lions with 13 points.
Black Hills State is at Colorado Mines tonight.
Mines women fall to Orediggers
Colorado School of Mines women's basketball bested South Dakota School of Mines Friday in Colorado 78-56.
Colorado Mines led 19-18 at the end of the first quarter, 40-28 at halftime, 57-45 at the end of the third quarter and outscored the Hardrockers 21-11 in the fourth.
Denali Pinto had 16 points for Colorado Mines, which also got 14 from Raven Herrera and 10 from Anna Kollmorgen and Madelene McDonald.
South Dakota Mines, 5-9 overall and 2-8 in RMAC, travel to Colorado-Colorado Springs today.
Colorado Mines men run by Hardrockers
The Colorado School of Mines men's basketball team moved to 10-0 in RMAC play with a 93-71 win over South Dakota School of Mines.
At halftime the Orediggers led 42-35, and outscored South Dakota Mines 51-36 in the second half.
The Hardrockers were paced by Allec Williams who had 18 points. Damani Hayes had 12 and Logan Elers had 10. Colorado Mines was led by Brendan Sullivan who had 20 points, Ben Sonnefeld had 16, Michael Glen had 15 and Joe Miks had 11.
South Dakota Mines, 7-11 overall and 4-6 in RMAC, will travel to the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs today.
UCCS holds off BHSU
The University of Colorado-Colorado Springs held off Black Hills State men's basketball Saturday 73-72.
At halftime the score was 35-34 with the Yellow Jackets leading, but the Mountain Lions outscored them 39-37 in the second half.
Fraser Malcolm had 23 points, Tyler Oliver had 18 and Makaleb McInnis had 11. UCCS was led by DaRaun Clark who had 14, Padiet Wing who had 12 and Brandon Malone who had 10.
BHSU, 7-7 overall and 6-4 in the RMAC, will face Colorado School of Mines this evening on the road.
USD women rally past Tulsa
The South Dakota duo of senior guard Allison Arens and junior guard Ciara Duffy led the way as the Coyotes rallied from a 10-point deficit to best Oral Roberts 76-72 inside the Mabee Center on Friday night in Tulsa.
There were 13 lead changes and five tie-ups in a back-and-forth contest between South Dakota (16-3, 4-1 Summit) and Oral Roberts (10-9, 3-3 Summit). Neither team led by more than five points entering the final frame, but a quick five points by the Golden Eagles to start the fourth period put the home team up 10.
Arens scored 12 of her season-high 26 points in the final quarter. She shot 56 percent (9-of-16) from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds. Duffy added 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting for her seventh 20-point game of the season. The junior added four rebounds and three assists to her stat line.
SDSU women run past North Dakota
A 16-0 run in the first quarter proved to be the difference Friday night as the South Dakota State women's basketball team defeated North Dakota 66-48 in Summit League action at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand forks, N.D.
The Jackrabbits improve to 13-6 overall and 5-1 in league play while the Fighting Hawks drop to 8-11 and 3-3.
Senior Macy Miller tallied a game-high 24 points, going 7 of 16 from the field and a perfect nine for nine of the free-throw line. Classmate Madison Guebert scored 13 points and was three of five from 3-point range. Junior Tagyn Larson netted 10 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Paiton Burckhard came off the bench for a career- and game-high nine boards.