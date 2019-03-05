After a long-fought battle, the Black Hills State University women's basketball team was eliminated from its second consecutive RMAC/Under Armour Tournament appearance.
The Yellow Jackets fell to Colorado Mesa, 56-49, on Tuesday night in the opening round of the postseason in Grand Junction, Colo.
Julia Seamans, Morgan Ham and Racquel Wientjes led the Yellow Jackets, totaling eight points each, while Alyssia Martinez and Morgan Koepsell each added seven.
Katie Messler brought down nine boards to lead BHSU.
The first half was a back-and-forth affair, as neither team was able to break away with a meaningful lead.
Ham hit a three-pointer to advance the Yellow Jackets by five in the second quarter. Free throws for Sydni Brandon brought the score within two for the Mavericks (24-3, 20-2 RMAC), as Black Hills State led 26-24 at the break.
With a 3-pointer in the third quarter, Colorado Mesa took the lead, before Seamans responded to put the Yellow Jackets back on top.
The Mavericks took advantage of a 10-3 run to lead BHSU 45-41.
Unable to find a rhythm, the Yellow Jackets would ultimately fall to end the season and their run in the conference tournament.
Three Mavericks had double figure scoring, led by Jaylyn Duran with 18 points, while Syndni Brandon totaled 12 rebounds.
Colorado Mesa shot 30.2 percent from the field (16-for-53), while BHSU shot 37.0 percent (17-for-46) from the floor.
The Mavericks were 6-for-22 from beyond the arc (27.3 percent), while the Yellow Jackets were 5-for-18 for 3-pointers (27.8 percent).
CMU shot 85.7 percent from the charity stripe (18-for-21), while BHSU shot 83.3 percent from the free throw line (10-for-12).
The Yellow Jackets outrebounded the Mavericks 34-32.
Black Hills State finished the season with a 16-11 overall record.