Black Hills State women's basketball jumped out early and never looked back as it downed New Mexico Highlands 83-64 Friday night at the Young Center.
The Yellow Jackets led 21-19 in the first quarter and 38-33 at halftime. That lead turned to 56-43 in the third quarter and outscored Highlands 27-21 in the fourth.
Morgan Koepsell led BHSU with 24 points and 11 rebounds while Morgan Ham had 13. Highlands got 25 points from Jordyn Lewis, Allyah George also had 14.
BHSU is now 11-5 overall and 7-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. It will host Colorado State-Pueblo Saturday at 5 p.m. Highlands falls to 4-15 and 2-10 in the RMAC.
Mines women stopped in the fourth quarter
South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball managed only one point in the fourth quarter as it fell to CSU-Pueblo 56-39 at the King Center.
The Thunderwolves led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime. The score was 45-38, and CSU-Pueblo outscored Mines 11-1 in the fourth.
Taylor Molstad had 16 points for the Hardrockers, and Melissa Johnstone had 10. CSU-Pueblo was led by Khiya Adams who had 12, Jennah Knafelc had 11 and JaNaiya Davis had 10.
Mines fell to 5-11 on the season and 2-10 in the RMAC, it will face New Mexico Highlands today. CSU-Pueblo improved to 10-8 on the season and 8-4 in the RMAC.
Mines men run past Thunderwovles
The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team jumped out to a early lead in the first half and never looked back, topping CSU-Pueblo 78-60 at the King Center.
The Hardrockers led 34-19 and outscored CSU-Pueblo 44-41 in the second half.
Allec Williams scored 21 points for Mines, Damani Hayes had 16, Troy Brady had 12 and Mitchell Sueker had 10.
CSU-Pueblo got 14 points from Corey Seng.
Mines improved to 8-12 on the season and 5-7 in the RMAC . It will face New Mexico Highlands today while the Thunderwolves fall to 5-13 on the season and 3-9 in the RMAC.
BHSU upsets Highlands
Black Hills State men's basketball got 27 points from Fraser Malcolm as the Yellow Jackets topped New Mexico Highlands 81-70 Friday night at the Young Center.
The Cowboys led 37-29 at halftime, but BHSU had a huge second half to propel it to victory. It outscored Highlands 52-33.
In addition to Malcolm's 27, Makaleb McInnis had 18 and Stefan Desnica had 13. Highlands got 22 from Gerad Davis, Raquan Mitchell had 12 and Jordan Jones had 11.
BHSU improved to 8-8 on the season and 7-5 in the RMAC. It will face CSU-Pueblo today while Highlands fell to 13-5 and 8-4 in the RMAC.