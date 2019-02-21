With high expectations this season that included the top ranking in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll, the Black Hills State University women's basketball team looks to finish the regular-season how it started with their final three games at home.
The Yellow Jackets will need a strong finish, as they currently are sitting in a tie for the eighth and final seed into the RMAC postseason tournament.
It won't be easy as BHSU, 5-5 in it's last 10 conference games (10-9 overall in the league), will have two tough opponents, hosting No. 4 Colorado State-Pueblo (13-6, 16-8) tonight and Colorado-Colorado Springs (12-7, 13-12) on Saturday, which is in a three-way tie for fourth.
The two teams also face South Dakota School of Mines on this road swing.
BHSU closes the regular season March 1 when it hosts rival South Dakota School of Mines.
The Jackets will likely need at least two wins in their next three to have a shot in advancing to the league tournament. Tied with Colorado Christian at 10-9, Dixie State and Regis are one game behind for that final position at 9-10.
It certainly has been an up-and-down year for the Jackets, who opened strong, going 5-1 in the conference and 9-1 overall. BHSU has not been able to maintain that pace with a three-game losing skid and one two-game skid since then.
Colorado School of Mines, which defeated BHSU by 12 points earlier in Golden, Colorado, is led by Denali Pinto who averaging 14.8 points per game and is the team leader in blocks with 14. Raven Herrera comes in second with scoring, averaging 9.8 points per game and leads the team with 42 steals.
The Jackets did beat Colorado Colorado Springs by four points earlier in Colorado Springs. The Mountain Lions are paced by Chelsea Pearson at 7.8 points per game, with Madi Gaibler and Jae Ferrin are each netting 7.6 points per game.
For the Yellow Jackets, redshirt sophomore Morgan Ham leads the way in scoring at 14.0 points a game, while grabbing 5.3 boards per contest. Senior Julia Seamans is scoring 10.6 points a game, followed by sophomore Racquel Wientjes at 10.0 ppg. and 3.1 rpg. Sophomore Kattie Messler leads he team in rebounding at 6.5 boards a game.
BHSU ran past Chadron State 82-57 Saturday night for longtime head coach Mark Nore's 300th career win. Nore, the program's all-time leading winner as a coach, is 300-192 overall.
South Dakota Mines is sitting in 13th place in the league standings at 6-13 (9-14 overall). The Hardrockers have split their last four series and are 6-7 at home this season. As a team, the Hardrockers are scoring 57.1 points per game and allowing 57.6.
Taylor Molstad and Sami Steffeck lead Mines offensively with 11.9 points and 11.4 points per game, respectively. Molstad has a team high 58 assists while Steffeck has nabbed a team high 45 steals and has hit 63 3-pointers this season. Anna Haugen leads the team in rebounding with 8.6 boards per game.
Tonight's game against UCCS is "Play4Kay" Cancer Awareness game The Hardrockers encourage all their fans to wear pink to the game to support the 'Rockers and help promote and raise awareness for the fight against Cancer.
"Play4Kay" is a part of The Kay Yow Cancer Fund, initially started by the vision of the former North Carolina State University Hall of Fame coach Kay Yow. The Fund is a charitable organization committed to finding an answer in the fight against women's cancers through raising money for scientific research and related programs.
"This is one of my favorite nights," said Hardrocker coach Ryan Larsen. "Anytime our program has an opportunity like this to promote such an amazing event and campaign we are all for it. I really hope all our Hardrocker fans will join us Friday to support this cause by wearing pink."
Colorado Mines men come to South Dakota on top
Area men's college basketball fans will get the chance to see the RMAC's top team when Colorado Mines faces the Yellow Jackets Friday in Spearfish and South Dakota Mines Saturday in Rapid City.
Colorado School of Mines, ranked No. 11 in the country in the NABC poll and No. 13 in the D2SIDA poll, won the outright RMAC regular-season championship last weekend with wins over New Mexico Highlands and CSU-Pueblo. The Orediggers remain perfect in league play at 19-0 and are 22-3 overall. It's the fifth title under head coach Pryor Orser.
Heading into this weekend, Colorado School of Mines leads the RMAC in all three shooting categories — overall (.516), 3-point (.419), and free throw (.773). The Orediggers have shot .500 or better in six of their last seven games, including .654 on Saturday against CSU-Pueblo.
Mason Baker leads the way for the Orediggers, averaging 15 points per game. Ben Sonnefeld isn't too far behind, averaging 14.2 points per game, and he leads the team in assists with 111.
UCCS comes in with a 16-9 overall record and a 13-6 conference mark. The Mountain Lions are tied with Dixie State University and BHSU for third place in the conference standings.
Padiet Wang, Dalton Walker and Blend Avdili are each averaging more than 12.0 points per game. Wang is netting 12.9 points, followed by 12.1 points per game by Walker and Avdili.
Colorado Mines defeated BHSU 78-67 and UCCS edged the Jackets 73-72 earlier in the season in Colorado.
It's been an impressive year for first-year Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson, as the Yellow Jackets are 13-6 in league play and 14-9 overall. BHSU will go to the RMAC postseason for the second straight year.
Black Hills State is led by Fraser Malcolm at 16.0 points per game. He made 52.1 percent of his shots from the floor, ranking fourth in the RMAC. Dez Stoudamire averages 12.2 ppg.
The Hardrockers enter the weekend with an 11-16 overall record and are tied for 10th place in the conference standings at 8-11.
The 'Rockers are paced by Mitchell Sueker's 14.3 points per game. He is supported by Logan Elers' 11.7 scoring average. Elers is shooting the ball at a solid 54.8 percent from the floor and 77.1 percent from the free throw line.