Defense wins a lot of basketball games, although hot shooting might get most of the headlines.
The Black Hills State University women's basketball team had a little of both in its season-opening weekend, and the result saw the Yellow Jackets win a pair of basketball games.
The headline after Saturday night's 78-56 win over Texas A&M-International likely focused on BHSU junior Racquel Wientjes's career high 35 points. Lost in the excitement was the Jackets holding the Dustdevils to just one free throw in the final quarter of play.
"We played with a lot of energy, and defensively, I thought we did a lot of good things," said veteran BHSU coach Mark Nore. "It's exciting to have a group that has bought in to defending the way we want to defend. They have really been taking pride to that at this point. I think we definitely found our pulse a little bit this last weekend."
Black Hills State thumped Texas A&M Kingsville 65-37 the night before, holding the Javelinas to 32 percent shooting from the field.
The key defensively for this team, Nore said, is buying into the defensive concepts.
"Number one is effort. A lot of people will talk about it, but not a lot of people will do it. You have to be excited to defend," he said. "Our philosophy, there are a lot of steps to it. It is a little more difficult. When it works, it works. I thought our pressure was really good, and I thought it disrupted our opponents last weekend."
Then again, Wienjtes did score 35 points and the Yellow Jackets attempted 68 3-pointers in the first two games, hitting 24 of them (36 percent).
"We shoot a ton of 3s," Nore said with a slight laugh. "We're getting some good looks, too. I think it is important for us to build off of that, but try to get to the rim a little bit more. We have to use our shooting ability too, to our advantage."
Redshirt junior Morgan Ham returns as the team's leading scorer and she is averaging 16 points a game.
Along with Wienjtes and Ham, senior Abby Switzer and juniors Alyssa Martinez and Katie Messler return to lead a roster that also features several freshman and sophomores.
You have free articles remaining.
Freshmen Summer Fox and Noora Partimaa are both averaging 6.0 points a game, while sophomore Ashlee Beacom started both games and is scoring 5.0 points a game.
Freshmen Cody Robinson and Raven Cournoyer and sophomore Cody Robinson all appeared in both games as well.
"It's been an easy transition to this point," Nore said. "Our team has really welcomed our newcomers, and our newcomers have good spirit about them; the whole team does. They get along really well."
Nore also said the early portion of the season has been competitive. He said in practice, the coaches don't have the prod the players to play hard, and he credits his upperclassmen for setting the tone.
"There's potential on this team. We're still trying to figure stuff out. Obviously it is early," he said. "I'm definitely excited about it, more so I am excited about their spirit and their willingness to be able to compete. Just how excited they are as a group."
The Jackets stay at home again tonight when they host Montana State-Billings (6 p.m.), before going East River to take on Northern State University Friday night.
"They (MSU-Billings) are pretty good and experienced," Nore said. "And obviously Northern State, we've never beaten Northern yet. A couple of exciting games coming up."
Nore has built the BHSU program into a RMAC playoff contender as well, as the Jackets have qualified for the eight-team league playoffs three of the last four seasons and twice to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
"Number one, we have to stay healthy," he said. "Two, we just need to keep that competitive spirit."
BHSU opens RMAC play in two weeks, Nov. 24, when they host rival South Dakota School of Mines.
"It's just a matter of the old cliche of getting better every day," Nore said. "I think having the right mindset that we have has made it a lot easier. A three-hour practice doesn't seem like three hours for a group that is willing to put in the time to want to get better. It's all about gaining confidence and gaining more trust, and continue to to figure out the pulse of this team."