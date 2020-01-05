BHSU women put scare in Mavericks before falling, 65-64

But turnovers at critical moments both allowed Black Hills State to climb back into the game, while miscommunication on an inbound pass cost the Yellow Jackets dearly in the final half-minute of the game.

“When you take momentum late in the game, you have to run with it as much as you can,” Nore lamented. “There were a few things that happened where we gave it back to them.”

The Yellow Jackets trailed 61-50 with 3:13 when Sophie Anderson scored. And that’s when things got harried and both teams got rattled as Black Hills State clawed its way back into the game.

Mesa guard Daniella Turner, who’d been steady on her way to scoring a team-high 21 points, was called for a travel right when BH needed a stop while down 61-55. The Yellow Jackets got another stop when Anderson missed a jumper with 90 seconds to play.

Racquel Wientjes scored a tough jumper from under the basket and added a steal and layup seconds later to make it 61-59, but she missed a chance to tie the game by going 1 of 2 from the free throw line with 37 seconds to play.

Turner pushed the Mavericks up 62-60 when she went 1 of 2 from the line. Black Hills took a timeout after Turner’s miss but Wientjes cut to the basket just as Ashlee Beacom inbounded the ball.