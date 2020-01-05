BHSU women put scare in Mavericks before falling, 65-64

SPEARFISH -- Black Hills State gave Colorado Mesa, the top team in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball, quite a scare.
The Yellow Jackets stormed back from 11 points down with just over three minutes to play but come up just short, falling 65-64 to the Mavericks on Saturday at the Young Center.
It was the type of game that will leave both head coaches – Mark Nore from Black Hills State and Mesa’s Taylor Wagner – losing sleep when they look back on the game.
“We had kids step up, we showed courage, we made some plays, but we also had some tough plays,” Nore said after his team’s hard-fought loss, which was sealed when Mandee Williamson’s gamer-tying free throw rolled off the rim with nine-10ths of a second on the clock.
“I was proud that we didn’t give it all away,” Wagner said. “We got a little rattled at the end, but it came down to a one-and-one free throw, and we came up with the rebound.”
The final three-plus minutes was dotted with plays good and bad for both teams.
None was bigger than Danica Kocer’s 3-pointer with 12.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter that tied the game at 63-all or the two free throws Maverick senior Sydni Brandon coolly sank with 5.1 seconds left to make it 65-63.
But turnovers at critical moments both allowed Black Hills State to climb back into the game, while miscommunication on an inbound pass cost the Yellow Jackets dearly in the final half-minute of the game.
“When you take momentum late in the game, you have to run with it as much as you can,” Nore lamented. “There were a few things that happened where we gave it back to them.”
The Yellow Jackets trailed 61-50 with 3:13 when Sophie Anderson scored. And that’s when things got harried and both teams got rattled as Black Hills State clawed its way back into the game.
Mesa guard Daniella Turner, who’d been steady on her way to scoring a team-high 21 points, was called for a travel right when BH needed a stop while down 61-55. The Yellow Jackets got another stop when Anderson missed a jumper with 90 seconds to play.
Racquel Wientjes scored a tough jumper from under the basket and added a steal and layup seconds later to make it 61-59, but she missed a chance to tie the game by going 1 of 2 from the free throw line with 37 seconds to play.
Turner pushed the Mavericks up 62-60 when she went 1 of 2 from the line. Black Hills took a timeout after Turner’s miss but Wientjes cut to the basket just as Ashlee Beacom inbounded the ball.
Turner gathered the loose ball near midcourt and was fouled right away. She again hit only one free throw, leaving the door cracked open for Black Hills State. Kocer made Mesa pay when she caught the ball on the left wing, took a dribble and canned a 3-pointer to tie the game at 63.
Brandon drew a foul going to the basket and made two free throws, but she gave the Yellow Jackets one last chance when she fouled Williamson as the BH guard stormed up court for one last shot.
Williamson’s first free throw rattled in but the second fell off the rim, allowing the Mavericks to escape with the win and stay unbeaten in RMAC play.
“Every time we come here, it’s a battle and comes right down to the end,” said Wagner. “This was a big game for us. It puts us in a good situation.”
Nore, who got a game-high 25 points from Wientjes and 12 from Morgan Ham, is left wondering what might have been had a few possessions gone differently on Saturday.
“This one would have been huge for us, and that’s why it hurts,” he said. “But we can definitely take a lot from this game.”
Black Hills State (7-4, 4-3 RMAC) plays RMAC games at Colorado Christian on Friday then Regis on Saturday.