In the first 25 minutes or so, it was the battle that most expect when Black Hills State University and South Dakota School of Mines meet on the basketball court.
Then it wasn’t.
The Yellow Jacket women took control in the second half and rolled to a 70-43 win to remain unbeaten (5-0) and 1-0 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.
There were 12 lead-changes in the first half and number 13 came early in the third when Mines senior Taylor Molstad hit a 3-pointer to put the Hardrockers up 32-31.
But BHSU, picked No. 1 in the conference preseason coaches’ poll, showed why by outscoring the ‘Rockers 39-11 the rest of the way.
BHSU coach Mark Nore said they were fortunate to be up by two points at halftime but was pleased with his team's reaction in the final two periods.
“They (Mines) missed some open looks and open shots that they normally knock down. It’s a conference game and a rivalry game and you are going to have those jitters, but I thought we were so flat to start,” Nore said. “But defensively we stepped our game up and that helped us on the offensive end and we got going. Of course, Morgan Ham can flat-out stroke it. We did a nice job adjusting and did some good things in the second half, even some things we hadn’t practiced yet.”
Ham, a sophomore forward, benefited the most on the Jacket adjustments, scoring 18 of her game-high 20 points in the second half.
“After the first half we talked as a team and felt like we needed to execute better offensively, and defensively we needed to pick our game up,” Ham said. “We were capable and we wanted to bring that in the second half, and we did.”
Mines coach Ryan Larsen said he felt his team defended well and executed what it needed to do offensively in the first 20 minutes and early in the second half
“Again in the first three or four minutes of the third, I thought we did the same thing,” he said. “But we kept missing shots and us missing shots led to the way we defended and we kind of stopped defending. It was just kind of the fundamentals that we kind of lost our minds on and they got hot. They made us pay.”
It appeared early as cold inside as it was outside, as neither team was able to do much offensively. Mines didn’t get on the board until the 5:58 mark, but still led 5-2 on a Sami Steffeck 3-pointer. There were eight lead changes in the first quarter alone, with the Hardrockers up 14-13.
Black Hills State got six points from Katie Messler and led by as much of four on a couple occasions before taking a 27-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Leading 32-31 early in the third, Mines would go cold the rest of the quarter as the Jackets began to take control. Black Hills State used a 14-2 run, keyed by five points from Morgan Ham and four from Katie Messler as BHSU led 45-34 going into the fourth.
Ham and the BHSU outside game then took over as the Jackets scored the first 12 points of the fourth for a 23-point lead and never looking back.
That run by Black Hills led Mines to get just very average on offense, Larsen said, as they scored only 11 points in the last quarter and a half.
“We did not run our offense and started forcing things, and it is going to be tough to score baskets when you don’t run your good offense,” he said.“There is a reason why they are picked No.1 in the RMAC, and I voted for them. But we were also a bit of our own worst enemy tonight.”
The Jackets would go on to shoot nearly 50 percent from the field (28-of-57) and hit 8-of-24 3-pointers after connecting on just 2-of-14 in the first half. Ham hit 4-of-6 treys and 8-of-14 from the field to go along with her 11 rebounds.
“It’s just finding the open person and hitting the extra pass,” Ham said. “I honestly wanted the ball before I was hitting them; I was just feeling it. I just needed to hit some shots to help my team out.”
A Lemmon High School graduate, Ham transferred to BHSU after spending one season at Minnesota State-Mankato, where she was on the Northern Intercollegiate Sun Conference All-Freshman Team.
She's glad to be closer to home.
“I knew some of the girls from high school and I get along with them well. I think we click well together and that is great,” Ham said.
Messler finished with 12 points and Lynzi Rich added 10 for the Jackets.
“We have so many new faces that we are still trying to find our identity. We have a lot of new kids in different roles this year, so we’re trying to figure that out," Nore said. "We gave some great size inside, and it is a matter of trying to find opportunities to get them the ball. We had to be a little innovative of what we did and the kids in the second half stepped their game up.”
Mines, 2-2, would shoot just 26 percent from the field (14-of-53) and 4-of-23 3-pointers. Steffeck was the lone Hardrocker to hit in double figures with 10 points.
Both teams will be at home next weekend, hosting Dixie State and Westminster.