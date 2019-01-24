Black Hills State University head women's basketball coach Mark Nore has announced the signing of Nicole Van Wyk for the 2019-20 season.
Van Wyk is a 5-foot-7 guard from Hortonville, Wisconsin. She has helped lead Appleton North High School to back-to-back state championships her sophomore and junior years. She is averaging 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this season.
"Niki is a highly competitive kid that understands the cycle of achievement. She brings a lot of enthusiasm and experience from a team that has won back-to-back state championships," said Nore. "I really like Niki's spirit, how she can defend the ball and multiple positions, as well as how she can shoot. We feel that Niki is a great fit for our program because of the type of person she is and how she puts the team first. She is a great teammate and willing to do the little things for the sake of the team. It brings great joy to welcome Niki to our family, our university, and the community of Spearfish."
BHSU sign Effenberger in men's basketball
Black Hills State University head men's basketball coach Ryan Thompson has announced the signing of Griffin Effenberger for the 2019-20 season.
Effenberger is a 6-foot-5, 185 pound guard from Spokane, Washington. He was named All-Greater Spokane League his junior year after helping lead Lewis and Clark High School to a third place finish at the state tournament. With one season left to complete, Effenberger has averaged 16.4 points, 5.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game for his high school career.
"Our coaching staff could not be more pleased with our first signee in the 2019 class. Last spring, we identified Griffin as our top recruit and we are elated that he has chosen Black Hills State to further his education," said Thompson. "Griff has all of the characteristics we look for in a student-athlete: strong character, tough minded, highly skilled, and extremely competitive. As a 6-5 guard that can shoot and score at a high level, he also possesses excellent play-making ability as a ball handler and passer. Griff's skill set will fit perfectly within our offensive system. Additionally, he is a proven winner as he led his high school team to the final four of the state tournament in the largest division in Washington State last season. Our entire program is excited to welcome Griff to our basketball family."
Daum passes Redick on NCAA scoring list, SDSU beats NDSU
BROOKINGS — Mike Daum scored 30 points to pass former Duke star J.J. Redick on the all-time scoring list and South Dakota State rolled past North Dakota State 87-69 on Thursday night.
Daum, the two-time Summit League player of the year who came in averaging 24.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this season, has 2,770 points, one more than Redick, for 19th on the career list. Chris Clemons of Campbell also passed Redick in a Thursday night win over Presbyterian, scoring 26 points for a career total of 2,783.
Daum was 11-of-15 shooting and made 4 of 6 from the arc while pulling down 17 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (16-6, 6-1), who won their fifth straight and are tied atop the Summit with Omaha.
David Jenkins added 25 points and Skyler Flatten 16 for SDSU, which shot 54 percent.
Daum scored 16 points and Jenkins 13 in the first half as the Jackrabbits took a 44-25 lead after shooting 62 percent and making 7 of 11 from the arc.
The Bison (9-12, 3-4) didn't get closer than 16 in the second half. Tyson Ward led NDSU with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Duffy scores 15 as USD women run past North Dakota
South Dakota’s stingy defense held North Dakota to eight field goals in the first three quarters as the Coyotes topped North Dakota 80-50 inside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Thursday night.
The Coyotes (18-3, 6-1 Summit) were balanced on the offensive end of the floor with four players in double-figures.
Sophomore center Hannah Sjerven tallied 16 points in 18 minutes. She was 6-of-8 from the floor, knocking down two of her four career 3-pointers in one night. She also recorded five rebounds, three steals and a block.
Junior guard Ciara Duffy finished with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, a block and a steal.
Both senior guard Allison Arens and sophomore guard Chloe Lamb finished with 14 points apiece. Arens tied her career high of seven steals from the 2017 Women’s National Invitation Tournament game against the Fighting Hawks. She’s had four or more steals in three of the last four games. Lamb grabbed a team-high seven boards to go with her 14 points.
North Dakota (8-13, 3-5 Summit) looked to senior forward Lexi Klabo, who leads the Summit in scoring at 18.7 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor.
New player registration set for Post 22
Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball program will have its new player meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the American Legion Hall, at 818 East St. Patrick St.
Prospective new players can sign up at the meeting or go online at Post22baseball.com and click the new player registration link. There is no financial cost to play at Post 22.