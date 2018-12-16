Black Hills State women's basketball got a test from Fort Lewis, but the Yellow Jackets hung on while on the road Sunday 65-55.
Morgan Ham led BHSU with 23 points. Julia Seamans had 17 and Racquel Wientjies kicked in 13. Katie Messler led the way on the board with eight.
The Yellow Jackets shot 10-of-19 from 3-point range for 52.6 percent. From the field, they were 20-of-50 for 40 percent.
Fort Lewis was led by Sydney Candelaria with 14 points and Kayla Herrera had 11. Alyssa Yocky also had six rebounds and nine points.
The Skyhawks shot 19-of-59 from the field for 32.2 percent and 4-of-22 from 3-point range for 18.2 percent.
BHSU led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter but trailed going into the locker room 28-25. BHSU came out and outscored Fort Lewis 17-15 in the third quarter but still trailed 43-42.
The fourth quarter was when the Yellow Jackets came alive, and they outscored the Skyhawks 23-12 to secure the win.
BHSU is 8-1 and 4-1 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, it be off until 2019 when it takes on Western State-Colorado Jan. 4 on the road. Fort Lewis falls to 5-5 and 2-3 in the RMAC and will host Northern New Mexico College Dec. 31.
SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES 52, ADAMS STATE 46: The Hardrockers earned their first RMAC win of the season in a win over the Grizzlies on the road.
Mines was paced by Taylor Molstad who had nine points and Anna Haugen, who recorded 10 rebounds and eight points. It finished the night 18-of-54 shooting for 33.3 percent.
Adams State was led by Brooke Neal and Ki'asha Harris who both had 10 points. It finished the game 18-of-49 shooting for 36.7 percent, including 5-of-15 shooting from 3-point range for 33.3 percent.
The Hardrockers ended the first quarter with a 9-8 lead, but a 17-13 edge in the second quarter gave ASU a 25-22 lead at the break.
Mines rebounded in the third quarter and outscored the Grizzlies 17-9 to take a 39-34 lead. It outscored ASU 13-12 in the fourth quarter.
The Hardrockers are now 3-5 and 1-4 in the RMAC. They will be off until New Years Eve when they host Nebraska Christian College. The Grizzlies are 1-6 and 1-4 in the RMAC and hosts Rockhurst Wednesday.
Men's basketball
BLACK HILLS STATE 70, FORT LEWIS 66 OT: The Yellow Jackets came storming back in the second half and topped Fort Lewis in overtime to stay undefeated in the RMAC.
BHSU fell down 33-21 at halftime, but outscored the Skyhawks 37-25 in the second half to force overtime with a 58-58 tie at the end of regulation. BHSU was able to outscore Fort Lewis in overtime 12-8.
Tyler Oliver had 21 points, Fraser Malcolm had 16 and Connor O'Hearn had 13 for the Yellow Jackets. Oliver also kicked in nine rebounds, a battle that as won as a team by BHSU 41-31.
They ended the game shooting 23-of-52 from the field for 44.2 percent. They also went 10-of-29 from 3-point range for 34.5 percent.
For Fort Lewis, Alex Semadeni led with 21 points while Marquel Beasley and A.J. Sparks kicked in 12 each. The Skyhawks ended the game 21-of-61 for 34.4 percent shooting on the night.
BHSU is now 6-3 and 5-0 in the RMAC, it will travel to Western State-Colorado Jan. 4. Fort Lewis is 5-5 and 1-4 in the RMAC and will host Northern New Mexico College Dec. 31.
ADAMS STATE 75, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES 61: A big second half lifted the Grizzlies over the Hardrockers Sunday in Alamosa, Colorado.
At halftime Mines trailed 38-36, but ASU outscored the Hardrockers 37-25 in the second half to secure the win.
Mitchell Sueker led Mines with 16 points, Troy Brady had 11 while Damani Hayesm and Logan Elers had 10, and Hayesm had 11 rebounds. Mines shot 23-of-56 for 41.1 percent.
Davere Creighton led all scorers with 33 points for the Grizzlies while John Dewey and Rickey Norris had 15, and Norris led with 10 rebounds. ASU was 23-of-52 for 44.2 percent from the field and 11-of-22 for 50 percent from the 3-point line.
Mines is 4-8 on the season and 2-3 in the RMAC, it will host Nebraska Christian College at home Dec. 31. ASU is now 3-7 on the season and 3-2 in the RMAC and will travel to Chadron State on Jan. 4.