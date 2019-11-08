The Black Hills State University women's basketball team opens up its season at home this weekend, hosting Texas A&M University Kingsville at 6 p.m. Friday and Texas A&M International University at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
"We are excited to start the season. The team has been working hard in practice and improving every day," said BHSU head coach Mark Nore, in his 18th season at the helm. "It's time to get back on the court and lock into this game we love!"
Black Hills State is led this season by juniors Morgan Ham and Racquel Wientjes. Last season Ham was named to the All-RMAC Second Team, while Wientjes earned Honorable Mention
Last season, Ham, led BHSU in scoring, putting up 13.3 points per game, which was 10th in the RMAC. She was also second on the squad in rebounding, pulling down 5.0 boards per game.
Wientjes averaged 10.8 points per game, which was second on the team, and was 26th in the league. She hit 80.8 percent of her free throw shots, which led the squad, and was fifth in the conference.
Also returning to line up is Ashley Davis, Danielle Noble, Hannah Cass, Alyssia Martinez, who posted a 17 point game high against Dixie State, Abby Switzer, who had a 64% free throw success rate, Cortez Standing Bear, who had a 53% field goal percentage, Ashlee Beacom who made an impressive 83 percent of free throws, and Katie Messler, who posted over 100 points last season.
BHSU opens RMAC play on Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. in the Young Center against rival South Dakota School of School of Mines.
Men's College Basketball
Hardrockers to open in Texas
The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball kicks off the season tonight and Saturday at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference/Lone Star Conference Regional Challenge in Laredo, Texas.
The Hardrockers will face Texas A&M-Kingsville at 6 p.m. (MDT) tonight and Texas A&M International Saturday at 4 p.m.
Mines returns nine players that saw significant time including all five-starters along with a good group of reserves with plenty of game experience.
Mitchell Sueker, last year's RMAC Freshman of the Year, along with fellow RMAC second-teamer Logan Elers will navigate the Hardrockers through another challenging non-conference and RMAC schedule. Sueker was the 'Rockers' leading scorer in 2018-19 averaging 14.7 points a night and grabbing 5.2 per game. Elers pulled down 6.3 rebounds per game and contributed with 12 points a game.
Troy Brady, Jack Fiddler, Tristan Von Nieda, Damani Hayes, Allec Williams, Wilfred Dickson and Trey Smith will all see significant time this season and help the 'Rockers improve on their 12-18 overall record from last year.
Texas A&M Kingsville on Friday. Almost two-thirds of TAMUK's roster is made up of upperclassmen, including a half-dozen seniors. The returners include seniors Rashon Thomas (Houston, Texas) and Chauncey Thomas (Plano, Texas), both of whom were constants in the starting lineup a year ago and figure to again take on prominent roles.
Saturday, Mines faces Texas A&M International. Texas A&M International men's basketball was tabbed to finish 17th in the Lone Star Conference Preseason Poll. The poll reflects the opinions of LSC head coaches, sports information directors and various media representatives throughout the region.
Yellow Jackets open in Arkansas
The Black Hills State University men's basketball team kicks off it's 2019 campaign on the road Saturday the Jackets take on University of Arkansas Fort Smith, at 4:30 p.m. mountain time in fort Smith, Ark. BHSU then plays Tarleton State University Sunday in Fort Smith at 1 p.m.
Jacket coach Ryan Thompson is entering his second year at the helm of the program. Last year he led the Yellow Jackets to their first ever RMAC championship game and an 18-11 finish on the year. This season, the Jackets were selected to finish ninth in the coach's preseason poll. Tyler Oliver was selected as the athlete to watch.
Last season, Oliver earned second team All-RMAC honors and averaged 11.2 points per game. He led BHSU in rebounding, pulling down 5.7 boards per game. He also led the squad in assists, dishing 3.4 per game, which was eighth in the RMAC. His 1.4 assist-to-turnover ratio was 10th in the conference. He was named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week back in December 2018.
Stefan Desnicawas named to the RMAC All-Tournament team. Hailing from Temerin, Serbia he averaged 9.7 points per game last season. He was consistent from the line hitting 75 percent of his free throws. He also was 10th in the RMAC for blocked shots.
The Yellow Jackets signed over eight new players in the offseason and will be looking to build depth.
BHSU opens RMAC play on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. in the Young Center against rival South Dakota School of School of Mines.