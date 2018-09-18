The Black Hills State University women's rodeo team came away with another win, capturing the Mid Plains Community College Rodeo over the weekend in North Platte, Neb.
BHSU's Alyssa Lockhart earned the reserve all-around title, while the Yellow Jacket men's team finished in third place.
"I was impressed with the consistency our team had at a high level this week," said head coach Glen Lammers. "Our women really stepped up as a team and we had a lot of student-athletes contribute to help us be successful."
On the women's side, the Yellow Jackets took the title with 435 points. In breakaway roping, Cora Borman won the event with 6.5 on two, with Lockhart just behind in second with 6.7 on two. Courtney Peters rounded out the top three with 6.9 on two, while KeAnna Ward was sixth with 8.2 on two.
In goat tying, Emilee Pauley finished second with 15.3 on two, and Tayle Brink was third with 15.6 on two. Ward was fourth with 16.1 on two, while Opal Harkins was sixth with 16.5 on two.
In barrel racing, Carlee Johnston finished first with 36.38 on two, with Cedar Jandreau just behind in second, with 36.50 on two. Taylor Hanson was third with 36.55 on two, while Lockhart was fifth in the long go with 18.42.
The men's team was third with 270 points. In tie down roping, Carson Johnston finished first with 24.5 on two, while Colton Backhaus was second with 25.4 on two.
In steer wrestling, Tucker Chytka was fifth in the long go with 4.8.
The Yellow Jackets will next compete at the Iowa Central CC Rodeo on Sept. 28-29.
CSC women finish 12th at RMAC Fall Invite
Chadron State College finished 13th, Black Hills State 15th and South Dakota School of Mines 17th in the RMAC Fall Invite, hosted by Colorado Mesa, Tuesday in Grand Junction, Colo.
Chadron State finished with a 646 and was led by Kayla Elder, who was 17th with a 154 and Alpine Hickstein, who was 24th, with a 157.
The Yellow Jackets finished with a 677. The team collectively was 15 strokes better as they overtook Adams State in the standings on Tuesday.
Sydney Owen led the way for Black Hills State, finishing in a tie for 35th, carding 18-over 160 (82-78). Kiley Phares placed T-58 after shooting 24-over 166 (85-81), and Molly Butler was tied for 78th, with a 35-over 177 (89-88).
Mines finished with a 714 and was led by Larrissa Pawlowski, who was 70th with a 172, and Abby Magee, who was 71st with a 176.
The University of Tampa won the event, shooting 304-306--605 (37-over). Dixie State (309-306) and Colorado State-Pueblo (304-311) tied for second at 47-over 615.
Kiira Riihijarvi of Tampa finished first, carding a 12-unDer 130, including a course-record 63 on the first day of competition.
Haakenson named Mines assistant track coach
Daniel Haakenson has been added as a an assistant coach for the South Dakota School of Mines track and field programs, working exclusively with the throwers.
"We're very excited to have Dan joining us. He coached the RMAC Outdoor shot put champion last year and he provides some great insight and experiences," said director of Hardrocker track and field and cross country Steve Johnson. "His time in the RMAC and the Northwest Conference will set him up well for success here."
Haakenson is a graduate of Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash. During his time at Pacific Lutheran he was a three time conference champion, twice in the hammer throw (2003, 2005) and once in the discus (2005). In 2005, Haakenson was names an All-American for the hammer.
Upon graduation, Haakenson became the track and field assistant coach at Pacific Lutheran University. His primary duties were designing and implementing training programs for shot put, hammer throw, javelin, and discus training, as well as recruiting, organizing and managing meets.
In 2014 Haakenson moved to Gunnison, Colo., where he was the track and field assistant coach at Western State Colorado University. During his time at Western State, Haakenson was in charge of designing and implementing training programs for shot put, discus throw, hammer throw, javelin throw and weight throw.