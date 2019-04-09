The Black Hills State University rodeo teams opened the spring season at the SDSU Jackrabbit Stampede. The BHSU women won the rodeo, while Carlee Johnston was the all-around champion and Emilee Pauley won the reserve all-around.
Johnston won breakaway roping with 5.2 on two. Alyssa Lockhart and Pauley tied for second in the event with 6.3 on two, while Cedar Jandreau was sixth with 8.8 on two. In team roping, Taylor Hanson was sixth with 11.1 on one.
In goat roping, Lockhart took the victory with 13.1 on two, while Johnston was second with 13.3 on two. Tayle Brink, Sarah Scott, and Hanson were fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively. KeAnna Ward was third in the long go with 6.9.
In the barrel race, Pauley was first with 26.74 on two. Jandreau was sixth with 27.49 on two. Hanson was fourth in the long go with 13.50, while Brink was sixth in the short go with 13.72.
The Yellow Jackets will next be in action this weekend when they host the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede.
CSC rodeo wins three vents at CSU
Led by three event winners, the Chadron State College rodeo team had one of its top performances of the season at Colorado State University in Fort Collins over the weekend.
The first place winners were Kalene Anders in steer wrestling; Miles Englebert of Edgemont in bull riding and Quincy Segelke in breakaway roping.
This was the second year in a row that Anders was the top steer wrestler at the CSU rodeo. The Bayard cowboy won both go-rounds last year in 4.1 and 4.0 seconds. This year's times weren't quite as fast, but he tied for second and third in the first go-round in 5.3 seconds and was first in the finals on Sunday in 4.7 seconds.
Englebert scored 80 points to win the opening go-round of the bull riding. He was bucked off his second bull, but so were the other three finalists, giving the junior from Burdock and Edgemont, S.D., top honors.
Segelke caught her first calf in 3.0 seconds to tie for third, fourth and fifth, then clinched the breakaway title with a 2.8-second run that was the fastest in the finals. There were 74 breakaway entries.
The next rodeo in the region will be hosted by Casper College on April 19-21.
Mines women's golfers beat BHSU
Facing a quick turnaround and tough weather conditions, the Black Hills State University golf team took on South Dakota School of Mines in a windy dual Tuesday at Spearfish Canyon Country Club in Spearfish.
Mines finished with 364 strokes while BHSU settled for second with 514.
Hardrocker Abby Magee took home the top individual honors carding an 87, while McKinley Harm and Larissa Palowski took a share of second place, each posting scores of 92. Nicole Schrader was one stroke back in fourth place with 93, Alexandra Rauert tied for fifth place and Mya Ostrom put up a 101 and placed eighth.
Adrianna Weeldreyer led the way for the Yellow Jackets, finishing tied for fifth after carding 25-over 97. Hayley Franke was just behind in seventh at 26-over 98.
The Hardrockers will travel to Grand Junction for the Colorado Mesa Maverick Spring Invitational at Golf Club at Redlands Mesa April 15-16.
BHSU and Mines be in action at the RMAC Championships April 21-23 in Chandler, Ariz.
Rush's Fischer gets called up by Stockton
Rapid City Rush rookie forward Zach Fischer has been called-up to the AHL’s Stockton Heat prior to the conclusion of the AHL regular season. This is Fischer’s first career call-up, and he joins the Heat with three games remaining in the year.
Fischer joined the Rush earlier this season on a trade/re-assignment from Kansas City and Stockton, respectively. The 6-1, 200-pound forward notched three goals, five assists and eight points, along with 107 PIM with the Mavericks in 27 games before finishing the year with the Rush. with Rapid City, he added another three goals, four assists and seven points with 61 PIM in 13 games.