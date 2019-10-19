Title games have been set for the Black Hills Youth Football League & Cheer's postseason after semifinal action Saturday on Dunham Field at O'Harra Stadium.
Games were played in the Mighty Mites, Jr. PeeWee and PeeWee divisions. The winners will move on to the title games Sunday, Oct. 27 at Sioux Park Stadium.
In Saturday's action in the Jr. PeeWee Division, the Badland Eagles defeated the Rapid City Broncos 14-6 and the Spearfish Rams edged the Hot Springs Bills 14-12.
In the Mighty Mites, the Rapid City Broncos downed the Piedmont Valley Panthers 50-18 and the Lead-Deadwood 49ers ran past the Box Elder Patriots 60-10.
In the PeeWee Division, the Badlands Eagles downed the Rapid City Steelers 44-16 and the Spearfish Rams edged the Hot Springs Bills 14-6.
In the Super Bowl, there will also be a title game in the Sr. PeeWee Division, and that will kick things off at 9 a.m. between the Rapid City Falcons and the Rapid City Broncos.
In the Mighty Mites at 11:15 a.m., it will be the Rapid City Broncos vs. the Lead-Deadwood 49ers.
In the Junior PeeWee Division, it will be the Badlands Eagles against the Spearfish Rams at 1:30 p.m.
The Eagles and Rams, in the PeeWee Division, will close things up at 3:45 p.m.
