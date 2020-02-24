Big changes are coming to the NFL scouting combine this year.

"The one thing that's interesting, I've read all these stories about people leaving personnel at home and coaches not coming to the combine. And I don't know how I feel about that because I think when you get a chance to be around the players, as many opportunities as you can get a chance to be around them and be in the room with them when you interview them, I think there's value in that," Jeremiah said.

"Now, if you want to go back and watch the workouts at home or you want to go finish your interviews, if you're a corners coach or a receivers coach, I should say, and you finish up all the receiver interviews, and you don't want to stay in the building to watch the workout, I understand that because you can watch it all on tape. But I think it's a lost opportunity if you're a coach and you don't get a chance to be in the room to be around these players. It's just another point of contact that I think can really help you."

Jeremiah likes some of the other changes coming to the combine, like the new drills for the players and moving those drills later in the day to prime time.

Every year, the top 300 or so football prospects converge on Indianapolis for medical evaluations, measurements, interviews and position drills in front of all 32 teams — or at least those who want to watch.

