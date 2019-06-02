Despite an early afternoon rain shower that led to the cancellation of the first game of the doubleheader, the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team used a big first inning to run past Harrisburg Post 45 Sunday afternoon at Fitzgerald Stadium.
The Hardhat offense erupted for eight runs in their half of the opening stanza as they earned their sixth win in seven games with an 11-2 victory over Harrisburg.
Ryan Bachman kicked off the scoring for Post 22 on a double to left, before scoring a short time later on a Post 45 error.
Up 4-0, Mason Messinger added to Post 22’s lead when he knocked in a pair of runs on a single to center.
Bachman added to his hot start with a two-RBI single to give the Hardhats an 8-0 advantage at the end of the first.
After Harrisburg cut into the Post 22 lead with a run in each of the next two innings, Jake Goble gave Post 22 another offensive boost on a three-run home run to left field that scored Messinger and Bachman.
Bachman led the way for the Hardhats with three hits and three RBI, while Goble added a hit and three RBI.
Messinger chipped in with one hit and two RBI and Blake Weaver finished with three hits.
Drew Messer picked up the win on the mound for Post 22, allowing five hits and two runs, while striking out four batters.
Rapid City Post 22, 10-7, will look to continue its hot streak when it travels to Sturgis to take on the Post 33 Titans Tuesday night.
MITCHELL 17, STURGIS POST 33 7: Mitchell scored seven first inning runs en route to a win over Sturgis Post 33 Sunday in Mitchell.
After tough start, the Titans battled back in with a run in the second and a pair of runs in the third on a passed ball and a fielder’s choice.
Unfortunately for Sturgis, Mitchell had an immediate answer with six more runs in the bottom of the third to take a 13-3 lead.
The Titans continued to fight back in the top of the fourth as they scored four runs, three of which came on a Dylan Gillespie double to center field.
The early deficit was too much, though, as Mitchell added to the scoreboard in each of the last three innings to put the game away.
Gillespie paced Post 33 with a pair of hits and three RBI, while Josh West added two hits and one RBI.
Peyton Nash led Mitchell with three hits and three RBI.
Sturgis Post 33 (1-1) will host Rapid City Post 22 Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Expedition League Baseball
Sasquatch lose in extra innings
The Spearfish Sasquatch couldn’t hold on to an early lead as it gave up a pair of runs in the bottom of the 11th inning in a 7-6 loss to the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks Sunday night in Manitoba, Canada.
Spearfish kicked off the game with 4-0 lead in the first on RBI singles from Beaux Escobar and Joe Yorke.
Wheat City cut the lead to 4-3 with a run in the second and two more in the third.
The Sasquatch extended their advantage to 5-3 on a Trace Hamby RBI single in the fifth, but the Whiskey Jacks tied battled back to tie the game at five runs apiece in the bottom of the ninth.
After a scoreless 10th from both offenses, Spearfish regained the lead, before Wheat City won in the bottom of the inning on an error.
Hamby led the Sasquatch with two hits and two RBI, followed by Escobar, who added two hits and one RBI.
Spearfish (4-3) looks to bounce back today when it travels to Aberdeen to take on the Hub City Hotshots at 6:35 p.m.
Running
Brandon Field, Lisa Holding Eagle take first in Mickelson Trail Marathon
Local runners picked the perfect day to take part in the 18th Annual Mickelson Trail Marathon Sunday morning in Deadwood.
In what turned out to be a perfect day from a weather standpoint, Brandon Field finished the 26.2 mile race at the top of the heap in 2:51.20.
Jake Keehan earned second in 3:02.00 and Adam Shafer took third in 3:08.06.
Lisa Holding Eagle paced the women with a time of 3:16.12, followed by Mandy Elseth in 3:26.19 and Leslie Brunette (3:37.09).
Matthew Horan led the field in the half marathon in 1:14.57, Nicholas Penning was second (1:18.04) and Joe Rush wasn’t far behind with a time of 1:18.37.
On the women’s side, Jessica Donner finished first in 1:27.09, while Amber Blackhurst was a close second (1:27.13) and Shelby Fruechte rounded out the top three in 1:28.03.
Horan and Donner also took home their respective RRCA state half marathon championships with their first place finishes.
Purely Hypothetical led the relay race with a time of 2:51.21, followed by Take It to the Limit (3:00.52), BEAAN (3:09.11), Day Blazers 2.0 (3:32.17) and TRAIL-EZE (3:34.08).
High School Rodeo
Wall takes first at regional
The Wall rodeo team had the high point team honors at the Wall Regional High School Rodeo with 213 points Sunday.
Bodie Mattson from Sturgis won the boys' all-around title with 58 points while Sawyer Gilbert from Western Christian Academy won the girls' all-around with 44 points.
The boys' rookie winner was Taylin Martin from Sturgis with 27 points and the girls' winners were Sidney Peterson of Sturgis and Bridget Romey from Western Christian Academy scored 34 points to take the honor
Belle Fourche wins Buffalo regional
At the Buffalo Regional High School Rodeo, it was Belle Fourche that hoisted the team trophy.
Payton Pirrung was the all-around winner for boys' and Mikenzy Miller of Faith was the all-around winner for the girls.
The rookie girls' winner was Cassidy Schuelke of Faith while the top boys' rookie was Cadyen Floyd of Harding County.