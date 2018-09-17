Belle Fourche running back and defensive back Kelby Olson doesn't need to say much, and he's still one of the leaders of the Broncs.
He simply lets his play do the talking, especially Friday in a 49-7 win over Spearfish.
Olson rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns Belle Fourche moved to 2-2 on the season with the win.
"It went pretty well, my offensive line did a lot and made it look easy for me. It feels great, feels good to get a lot of yards and score a lot of touchdowns like that," he said. "Once we can run on them we can complete a few passes on them, go back to running and tear them apart."
It's no secret that the Broncs want to establish the run, and coach Scott Slotten said having a weapon like Olson makes doing what he wants offensively so much easier.
"He works his butt off all year, he’s a great athlete in every sport he plays. He’s a silent leader but a good leader for us," Slotten said. "Last year he played more receiver than running back because we had a good senior running back but towards the end of the year he got a lot of carries because we knew we was a guy in our offense who we needed to get the ball in his hands more and more. This year he’s taken on that challenge and run with it."
He also isn't just a one-hit wonder. Olson also plays defensive back, and Slotten said the junior is just as valuable there as he is on the offensive side of the ball.
Slotten said if the team didn't have defensive lineman Hunter Mitchell, Olson would lead the team in tackles.
"I know everyone sees his numbers on offense but we rely on him a lot for defense," he said. "His title is the strong safety position but we roll him down into the box, we bring him on blitzes, he’s our second leading tackler right now and he’d lead most teams in tackling."
Although Slotten said Olson doesn't lead with his words, he provides a spark that can get the team fired up just by making plays in key moments.
"Kelby is what we call our 'spark play' guy," he said. "He’ll make that big tackle, last year he had a lot of big interceptions, fumbles recoveries, forced fumbles, stuff like that. He’s our spark guy and that’s what guys feed off of."
After topping the Spartans last Friday, the Broncs moved to .500 on the season.
Olson understands that the final four games are when Belle Fourche can make a move to achieve one of its goals: win the Black Hills Conference.
The Broncs started the season by topping Sturgis 18-15, followed by a 43-7 loss to Madison and a 41-38 loss to Dell Rapids before its big win against Spearfish.
This Friday, Belle Fourche faces 3-1 Hot Springs on the road in a game where the winner will be in the BHC driver's seat. Olson thinks the team will be ready.
"We’re doing pretty good, we’ve played some of the best teams in the state and now we’re on to the second half of the season and we’re looking to beat Hot Springs, looking to win the conference championship," he said. "We just need to stop their run game and cover their deep routes and we’ll have a good chance. We’re feeling pretty good about it, we have to work hard this week and prepare for it."
Kickoff between the Broncs and the Bison will be Friday at 6 p.m.
Other athletes considered:
Morgan Harkless, Hot Springs football: Harkless was all over the field Friday night, accounting for five total touchdowns in the Bison's 56-13 win over Custer.
Harkless was 6-of-6 through the air for 171 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 97 yards on seven carries and three touchdowns.
Alex Kandolin, St. Thomas More volleyball: Kandolin had 22 kills in two games as the Cavs went 2-0 in the week to move to 12-4 on the season.
Tuesday Kandolin had 10 kills in STM's straight set win over Douglas, and had 12 as the Cavs topped Lead-Deadwood Thursday in straight sets.
Ellie Schad, Rapid City Stevens girls' soccer: Schad had a hat trick in the Raiders 10-0 win over Belle Fourche Saturday.
Schad scored in the 20th, 38th and 65th minute as Stevens topped the Broncs to move to 6-2-1.
Tyler McBurnett, Spearfish boys' golf: McBurnett started the week with a top-five finish at the Spearfish Invitational Tuesday by shooting a 82, and then he followed that with a strong finish at the Mitchell Invitational Saturday.
McBurnett was the highest finishing Spartan at the tournament, tying with Tyler McVay of Sturgis with a second place finish after shooting a 70. Spearfish finished second as a team at the invitational by one stroke to Sioux Falls Roosevelt.