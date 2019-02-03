It took another big day from Mike Daum, but South Dakota State men's basketball was also led by Sklyer Flatten Sunday as the Jackrabbits took down Denver on the road 92-82.
Daum had 28 points, while Flatten kicked-in a career high 36.
Flatten was 14-of-18 from the field during the game, including hitting eight 3-pointers. Daum also led the team with 12 rebounds. He also passed Larry Bird from Indiana State and the Boston Celtics to move into 15th on the NCAA all-time points list at 2,854.
SDSU led 42-31 at halftime and held on in a high-scoring second half where the Pioneers outscored the Jackrabbits 51-50.
In addition Flatten and Saum, Tevin King had 12 and David Jenkins had 11 as SDSU shot 35-of-63 for 55.6 percent from the field, including 14-of-29 for 48.3 percent from behind the 3-point line.
Denver got a big night from David Nzekwesi who had 21 points, Jase Townsend who had 17 and Ade Murkey who had 10. The Pioneers shot 25-of-59 from the field for 42.4 percent.
"I thought our guys did a tremendous job playing for each other and sharing the ball today," coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a realse. "This trip has been great for us with team building and chemistry, and that showed on the court in the game. Any time you go on the road in conference play it's challenging, and to be able to rise to the occasion in two games this week shows a lot about our guys."
SDSU moved to 19-6 overall on the season and 9-1 in the Summit League. It will host North Dakota Saturday. Denver falls to 7-16 overall and 2-7 in the Summit League and will face Oral Roberts on the road Thursday.