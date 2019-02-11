Aiden Bizardie paced the Todd County boys' basketball team with 25 points as the Falcons topped Stanley County 72-61.
Todd County led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, and led 27-24 at the end of the first half. Stanley County cut the lead to one at 43-42 at the end of the third quarter, but a 29-19 edge in the fourth quarter was the difference as the Falcons pulled away.
Todd County was 27-of-63 from the field for 42.8 percent. No additional information was made available for Stanley County.
The Falcons also got 18 points from Bryce Hammer and 16 from Ashaun Roach-Valandra.
Todd County, 11-7, hosts Pine Ridge Thursday while Stanley County, 7-8, hosts Mobridge-Pollock today.
SPEARFISH 62, CUSTER 54: Despite 24 points from Jace Kelley, the Spartans got past the Wildcats Thursday.
Spearfish was paced by Jake Powell, who had 16, and John Nickles, who had 14.
The Spartans, 3-13, host Douglas Thursday while Custer, 8-9, hosts Lead-Deadwood Thursday.
Girls Basketball
SPEARFISH 58, CUSTER 49: The Spartans used balanced scoring to get by Custer Saturday.
Stella Marcus had 16, Jalyn Carter had 15 and Cora Tobin had 14 for Spearfish while Sadie Glade led Custer with 27.
The Spartans, 2-14, host Douglas Thursday while Custer, 7-11, travels to Hill City today