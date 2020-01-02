Big third lifts SDSU past Oral Roberts

The South Dakota State women's basketball used a big third quarter to defeat Oral Roberts 58-44 on Thursday evening at Frost Arena.

With the win, the Jackrabbits advanced to 10-6 overall and 2-0 in Summit League play.

Down 31-24 at the half, SDSU outscored Oral Roberts 22-4 in the third quarter to complete the comeback bid.

"Really good win, great second half. Defensively, we played very well that second half," said head coach Aaron Johnston. "First half, I thought we just gave up some 3's there in situations where we just needed to be a little bit better and they really took advantage of it."

The Jacks were led by Paiton Burckhard for the second consecutive game as she turned in 17 points and eight rebounds, while adding three assists. Tagyn Larson pulled down eight rebounds and added 11 points, four blocks and a team-leading six assists.

Megan Bultsma scored 10 points off the bench to tie her career high.

While the game started with back-to-back Burckhard layups to put the Jacks ahead, ORU outscored State 18-10 in the remainder of the quarter to take the lead.