Big third lifts SDSU past Oral Roberts

The South Dakota State women's basketball used a big third quarter to defeat Oral Roberts 58-44 on Thursday evening at Frost Arena.
With the win, the Jackrabbits advanced to 10-6 overall and 2-0 in Summit League play.
Down 31-24 at the half, SDSU outscored Oral Roberts 22-4 in the third quarter to complete the comeback bid.
"Really good win, great second half. Defensively, we played very well that second half," said head coach Aaron Johnston. "First half, I thought we just gave up some 3's there in situations where we just needed to be a little bit better and they really took advantage of it."
The Jacks were led by Paiton Burckhard for the second consecutive game as she turned in 17 points and eight rebounds, while adding three assists. Tagyn Larson pulled down eight rebounds and added 11 points, four blocks and a team-leading six assists.
Megan Bultsma scored 10 points off the bench to tie her career high.
While the game started with back-to-back Burckhard layups to put the Jacks ahead, ORU outscored State 18-10 in the remainder of the quarter to take the lead.
The Golden Eagles carried their momentum throughout the rest of the half as they went 6-of-16 in the second quarter, including a last second 3-pointer to take its largest lead at 31-24 headed into the locker room.
In the final 25:01 of the game, Oral Roberts went 4-of-36 from the field while committing 12 turnovers. The Jackrabbits outscored ORU 36-16 in the stretch.
Oral Roberts was led by Keni Jo Lippe who turned in 16 points, while Regan Schumacher paced the defense with 10 rebounds.
South Dakota State remains home as it hosts Western Illinois in the Lamb Bonanza on Saturday with tipoff slated for 2 p.m.
Balanced attack fuels SDSU men in win over ORU
The South Dakota State men's basketball team opened 2020 with a 96-79 victory over Oral Roberts Thursday at Frost Arena, shooting 62.5 percent from the field with four double-figure scorers.
Douglas Wilson and Noah Freidel led the attack with 25 and 23 points, respectively. Wilson pulled down for the double-double and Freidel sank 9-of-11 from the field with four 3-pointers.
Matt Dentlinger finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Alex Arians added 17 in the scoring column, hitting 6-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep.
The Jacks (10-7, 1-1 Summit League) were plus-five on the glass, holding Oral Roberts to a season-low 30 rebounds to go with a 60-28 advantage in points in the paint.
"What a basketball game," head coach Eric Henderson said. "I'm really, really proud of our guys' effort against, I think, one of the better teams in the Summit League. Coach Mills does a tremendous job there. But our guys' effort tonight was fantastic. When you look at the stat sheet and you see 19 assists, I'm very proud of how selfless our guys are and how hard they competed."
South Dakota State hosts Western Illinois Saturday in the 2020 Lamb Bonanza. The Jackrabbit men tip at 3:15 p.m. (MT)
Boys High School Basketball
RED CLOUD 58, TODD COUNTY 48: Red Cloud pulled away in the second half to pick up a win over the Falcons Thursday night in Mission.
The Crusaders carried a 26-24 advantage into the half, before outscoring Todd County 32-24 in the second to put the game away.
Beau Donavan led the way for Red Cloud with 24 points, Jarron Big Horn added 16 points and Riyen Carlow finished with 11.
Wakiyan Catches Enemy paced the Crusaders on the boards with 11 rebounds.
Bryce Hammer and Tyson Iyotte led the Falcons with 11 points apiece, while Ashaun Roach-Valandra chipped in with eight points and 11 rebounds.
Red Cloud (4-2) will play Madison Saturday, while Todd County (4-3) is at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte.