Big third period lifts Cyclones past Rush

Although Rapid City carried a lead into the third period, it wouldn’t be the Rush’s night as Cincinnati scored five goals in the final 20 minutes of regulation to pick up a 6-3 victory Saturday night at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

It wouldn’t take very long for the Cyclones to score their first goal of the night as Jesse Schultz lit the lamp on assists from Ben Johnson and Justin Baudry just 10 seconds into the game.

The Rush had an answer a little over 10 minutes later when Cedric Montminy scored an unassisted goal to make it 1-1.

Rapid City carried that momentum into the second period and struck first when Dexter Dancs found the back of the net on assists from Chris Leibinger and Brandon Fehd at the 5:21 mark.

Less than a minute later, Stephane Legault extended the Rush’s lead to 3-1 when he scored on a pair of assists from Myles McGurty and Cedric Montminy.

Unfortunately for Rapid City, Cincinnati’s offense erupted in the final 11 minutes of the third period, starting with a Baudry goal in the eighth minute.

Just 33 seconds later, Nate Mitton tied the game for the Cyclones, before Pascal Aquin gave them their first lead at 4-3 on a goal in the 11th minute.