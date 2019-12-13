LAS VEGAS – Bareback rider Clayton Biglow is making this look easy.
The Clements, Calif., cowboy won his fourth round in a row at the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo when he claimed the Round 8 crown with his 90-point ride on Frontier Rodeo’s Showstomper before 16,892 spectators at the Thomas & Mack Center, Thursday night.
Biglow made history in the process, becoming the first bareback rider to win four-consecutive rounds at the Wrangler NFR. Bareback rider Kaycee Feild won three rounds in a row in 2011 at the Finals. Feild won a bareback riding-record six NFR rounds that year.
“I’m dreaming and don’t wake me up,” said Biglow, who had won four career Wrangler NFR rounds before this year. “It has not hit me yet, I will tell you that. I lay in bed at night thinking about having a Finals like this and I still have two more to get on. This just doesn’t seem real.”
Biglow also set the Round 8 record at the Wrangler NFR. The old mark was held by Steven Peebles in 2015 with his 89.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo's Full Baggage.
“That horse (Showstomper) is a handful right there with Killer Bee (the 2019 PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year),” Biglow said.
Needless to say, Biglow is having an incredible Wrangler NFR. He won Round 5 with a 92.5-point ride on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Scarlett Belle and then shared Round 6’s top honor with Caleb Bennett and Tilden Hooper after all three riders had 88.5-point rides.
Sage Kimzey posts electric 94-point ride to win Round 8
Reigning five-time world champion bull rider Sage Kimzey was at his best Thursday night.
The Strong City, Okla., cowboy wowed the sellout crowd by winning Round 8 with a 94-point ride on Powder River Rodeo’s SweetPro’s Bruiser.
Bruiser was voted bull of the night for Round 8. The bull was also the 2017 PRCA Bull of the Year and was second in 2018. Bruiser also was top bull of the Wrangler NFR in 2015 and 2017.
Kimzey has won two rounds at the Wrangler NFR – Rounds 7 and 8. He won Round 7 with a 90-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Smoke Wagon.
Jake Watson claims another saddle bronc riding win
Saddle bronc rider Jake Watson snared his second round win of the Wrangler NFR.
On Canadian night, the Hudson’s Hope, British Columbia, cowboy won Round 8 with an 89.5-point ride on Calgary Stampede’s Stampede Warrior.
“It’s pretty cool, and I know there’s going to be a lot of people cheering for me,” Watson said about winning on Canadian night on a Canadian horse. “This is our night, and that’s kind of how we go at it.”
Watson also won Round 5 with a 92-point ride on the Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s RodeoHouston’s Womanizer. Watson has earned $83,615 at the Wrangler NFR and is seventh in the world standings with $192,406.
Will Lummus snares first round win
Steer wrestler Will Lummus has had a solid showing at the 2019 Wrangler NFR, and it got a lot better Thursday night.
The West Point, Miss., cowboy won Round 8 with a 3.6-second time.
Lummus earned a $26,231 paycheck and is sixth in the world standings with $154,498. He has earned $68,103 at the Wrangler NFR.
Barrel racer Hailey Kinsel wins again in Round 8
Make it two in a row for Hailey Kinsel.
The Cotulla, Texas, cowgirl won Round 8 with a 13.54-second run, the fastest of the rodeo on her horse, Sister.
“She’s feeling really, really good,” Kinsel said. “She was a tiny bit tight tonight, and the ground was a little heavier for everybody, so I felt like I had to move her through it a little more. I’m glad we get to get back in the arena in the morning for practice tomorrow so I can relax her a little bit and get her a little more free.”