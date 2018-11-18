The final of the Rushmore Rendezvous featured two teams that had played the night before, the Rushmore Thunder and Billings Bulls.
Unlike Saturday night, it was Billings that got the best of Rushmore and went back to a Montana with an early season tournament title.
The Bulls used a big second period to top the Thunder 4-3 Sunday afternoon at the Thunderdome.
"It was a good game, Billings has a good team," Thunder coach Dick Novak said. "I thought they played a little bit better (Sunday) than they played (Saturday). The new guys got games under their belt, especially on the defensive side. Up front we’re very well set, but on the defensive side we have a lot of area we have to fill in."
Rushmore controlled the pace offensively in the first period, ending the first 17 minutes with a 13-5 shots on goal advantage.
It was Billings, however, that got the scoreboard first with its second shot of the game. The Bulls scored when Duke Cherpeski found Coley Anderson with 8:56 left in the period.
It didn't take long for the Thunder to respond, Ryan Nolan deflected a Seth Stock shot into the net with 3:17 to go which tied the game. Kael Delzer was also in on the assist.
Rushmore took the lead in the second period when Duncan Chisolm found the back of the net with an assist from Blake DeVries with 6:49 to go in the period.
That's when Billings flipped a switch.
The shots starting raining down on Thunder goalie John Young, and the Bulls outshot the Thunder 18-6 in the second and it resulted in two goals in the final minute.
With 35.6 seconds left in the period Paul Tevlin scored on an assist from Erik Reimche. Only 22.9 seconds later Cherpeski found Dayton Smith to put the Bulls up one going into the final period.
"We got off to a really good start, playing hard, good forechecking, we had the puck in their end," Novak said. "Halfway through the second period, we took the whole second half of the second period off and they came on. We were under siege there for awhile."
Things settled down in the third period, but not before Billings added another goal. Daylan Rinebarger scored an unassisted goal with 10:55 to go.
Rushmore got a goal back with 2:34 left when Nolan found Keaton Norris to make it 4-3. The Thunder pulled their goalie and had a few opportunities, but couldn't get the equalizer.
"We’ve got some good players, we need our new guys to come to practice, work hard and it’s up to us coaches to get them to come along, because we’re going to need it," Novak said. "We aren’t going to be able to rely on our six or seven guys from last year. We’ll need our new kids to learn how to play and step up and play for us."
Billings ended the game with a 38-30 shots on goal advantage.
"We quit forechecking and getting the puck in, and that’s our game. Last year when we started every game the thing I reminded them of was getting pucks in deep and going to get them, and we did," Novak said. "It’s a matter of learning and getting better and we’ve got a lot of time to practice and get better."
Young finished with 34 saves.
The last 10 minutes of the game saw some positives for some of the young defensive players for the Thunder. Down to three players who only had junior varsity experience due to penalties and injuries, Rushmore stood tall and kept the Bulls out of the goal.
"You can’t expect a lot of really good stuff but they actually played really decent and we had chances to tie the game," Novak said. "It’s good for those guys because they’re in the fire, this is a big time game. It’s good for them to get that and hopefully gives them some confidence."
The Thunder how get into South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association play and it won't get easier for the Thunder.
First it will be a road trip to Sioux Falls, who Novak said he views as the favorite to win the state title, and then a trip to Brookings, who won the state title in 2017.
"We need to get healthy, and we go to Sioux Falls, it’s not good with the shape we’re in health-wise that we have to go and play Sioux Falls," he said. "They’re tough, they probably are the favorites, but it is what it is, we have to go play."
The two teams play Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday game starts at 6:30 p.m. mountain time and the Sunday game begins at 11:30 a.m. mountain time from Sioux Falls.