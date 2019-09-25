Simeon Birnbaum and Jolie Dugan of Jones County came away with individual wins in the Western Great Plains Conference cross country meet Wednesday at Philip.
Birnbaum, finished the 5K course in 17 minutes, 13 seconds, well ahead of second-place finisher and teammate Ethan Roberts in 17:32.
Brad Lebeda of Lyman was third in 17:51, Tyson Iyotte of White River was fourth in 18:19 and Austin Olson of Wall was fifth in 18:31.
Rapid City Christian won the boys' team title with just 10 points, while White River was the only other team to score with 24 points.
In the girls' race, Dugan also had a comfortable win, finishing the 5k course in 20:30. Presley Terkildsen of Philip was second in 20:51.
Four Wall runners made up third through six placings with Alexis Stephan in third at 20:54, Paige Kjerstad fourth at 21:05, Taylee Dartt fifth at 21:46 and Keaunne Poor Bear in 21:54.
Wall won the girls' team, title with 12 points, followed by Philip with 18, Jones County with 22 and New Underwood with 37.
Black Hills Bujin Ki Ryu Jujitsu to host 5th annual Martial Arts Camp
The Black Hills Bujin Ki Ryu Jujitsu will host martial arts clubs from Rapid City, Sioux Falls, Wall, Belle Fourche and Plymouth, Minn., for the 5th annual Master Series Martial Arts Camp sponsored by Black Hills Bujin Ki Ryu Jujitsu School.
The camp will be Oct. 4-5 at the Rushmore Mall.
“We are excited to bring these martial arts clubs to Rapid City as they offer excellent training for students that are affiliated with Black Hills Black Hills Bujin Ki Ryu Jujitsu organization,” said Mutch Usera, 9th Degree Black Belt and Master Instructor.
“Black Hills Bujin Ki Ryu Jujitsu organization has clubs across the state and this will be the 5th annual all school gathering under one roof to share our expertise in martial arts training. This training camp will include disciplines Karate, Judo, Jujitsu, Samurai Sword, Self-defense and other martial arts’ weapon styles.”
Martial arts sessions and demonstrations will be Oct. 4 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. and Oct. 5 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Rapid Skillz basketball to begin
The Rapid Skillz HS Premier League will begin play on Oct. 8.
The boys basketball league will begin Oct. 8 and play each Tuesday evening from 5:45-8 p.m.
The girls league will begin on Oct. 10 and play each Thursday from 5:45-8 p.m.
All high school basketball players and prospective players are welcome. Registration is $50 per player. Players will be assigned to teams to insure balance and productive play.
Players who want to sign up can do so at the following link - https://app.upperhand.io/customers/497-rapid-skillz-athletic-training/events/23842-rapid-skillz-premier-high-school-basketball-league
BHSU's Jara named RMAC goalkeeper of the Week
Dz-Rae Jara has earned Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference weekly honors, the RMAC announced Tuesday afternoon. She was named the Goalkeeper of the Week after recording two shutouts this weekend.
Jara played all 190 minutes in goal for the Yellow Jackets as they went 1-0-1. She faced six shots on goal in each game, making all 12 saves. In Friday's game, the BHSU played Fort Lewis to a scoreless draw through 100 minutes. On Saturday, the Jackets took down Adams State, 1-0, to earn their first conference victory of the year, and first since 2017. The two shutouts Jara recorded make her the only keeper in the conference to have two shutouts this season.
Jara, from Lake Forest, Calif., transferred from Saddleback College prior to the 2018 season. She missed out on most of last year due to injury, but has a 0.49 goals against average so far this season. She also has a .926 save percentage, which is the best in the RMAC.
Black Hills State is next in action at Westminster College Friday at 5 p.m.