Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City Christian and Jolie Dugan of Jones County came away with individual titles Wednesday at the Western Great Plains Conference Cross Country meet in Philip.
The Rapid City Christian boys and Philip girls came away with the team titles.
Birnbaum ran the boys' 5K course in 17 minutes, 19 seconds, just two seconds ahead of second-place finisher Austin Olson of Jones County. The Comets then took the next two spots, with Ethan Roberts in 17:51 and Levi VanderBos in 17:56. Caden Whipple of White River finished in fifth place in 18:18.
The Comets won the boys' title with eight points, ahead of Lyman at 23, Jones County with 27, White River at 32, Bennett County at 48 and Wall with 50.
In the girls' race, Dugan finished in a time of 19:40, well ahead of Anna Birnbaum of Rapid City Christian at 20:16. Taylor Bverley of Bennett Country was third in 20:27, followed by Alexis Stephan of Wall at 20:52 and Rehgan Larson of Philip in 20:55.
Philip finished with 18 points, to edge out Wall at 21. Bennett County was third at 28, followed by Jones County at 30, Rapid City Christian at 32 and New Underwood at 44.
Bechtol named Rush equipment manager
The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that Gavin Bechtol has been named the head equipment manager.
Bechtol is the fifth equipment manager in team history, and takes over for Patrick Dolan, who, after two seasons on the Rush bench, was promoted to the American Hockey League as the assistant equipment manager of the Syracuse Crunch, AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.
Bechtol comes to the Rush after completing a season in the SPHL with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Bechtol’s name may sound familiar to the Rush faithful, as his father, Eric Bechtol, served as the head equipment manager of the Rush in the 2015-16 ECHL season. Eric, a former St. Louis Blues equipment manager in the NHL, celebrated his 1,500th game in professional hockey while with the Rush that season before earning a promotion to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, affiliate of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, where he’s entering his third season.
“I’m very excited to come to the Rush organization and continue my career in professional hockey as an equipment manager. I’m going to do my best to make my locker room an NHL caliber room, and make sure that our team is outfitted as best as possible for their playing needs,” Bechtol said. “It’s crazy to believe that I’m following in my father’s footsteps, not just in career path, but also in career destination. The world of hockey really is microscopic sometimes. Talking with my dad, he was very happy that I’m joining a first-class organization in the ECHL, and I can’t wait to see what the Black Hills has to offer for my family.”
Rachetto, Evenson win Mid Am Two-Man golf tourney
Tyler Rachetto and Tyler Evenson, representing Arrowhead Country Club, came away with the overall title Sept. 9 at the 2018 Mid Am Two Man Championship golf tournament at Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course and Spearfish Canyon Country Club.
The two Rapid City golfers finished with a 134 (64-70), four strokes ahead of Jeff Salter and Jon Lesselyoung of the Golf Club at Red Rock, who shot a 138 (71-67).
In a tie for third a 140 was the team of Bill Enderby and Seth Mischke (69-71) of Spearfish Canyon Country Club and Mike Swartz and Scott Peterson (70-70), who were representing Meadowbrook Golf Course and Hart Ranch.