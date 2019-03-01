Winning twice in a good opponent's gym in two weeks is never easy. But that's what the Hot Springs boys' basketball team did, stopping Rapid City Christian 57-52 Friday night in a Class 8A Regional semifinal game at Hart Ranch.
With the win, the Bison moved into the Class A SoDak 16 and will face Winner Tuesday for a chance to go to the state tournament, something Hot Springs hasn't done since the late 1940s.
"Anytime you get an opportunity to get to the state tournament, that's a really great honor," Hot Springs coach Aaron Noteboom said. "We've been real close the last couple of years and haven't been able to get over the hump. Hopefully the last couple of years have prepared us to go to a neutral site and take on a good team to get there."
Last week the Bison edged the Comets 48-42 in a game that came down the final minutes. Friday night, it came down to the final couple of possessions in a intensity-filled battle in a standing-only Rapid City Christian gymnasium.
Hot Springs led for much of the game and by as much as nine points in the first half, only to see the Comets battle back for a couple of leads in the final period.
The game was tied at 50-50 with one minute, 18 seconds to play.
But the Bison made the plays and the key shots down the stretch. Thane Lockhart hit a 3-pointer to put Hot Springs back in front, followed by two free throws by the Comets' Levi Vanden Bos with 32 seconds remaining.
The Bison answered with a pair of free throws by Morgan Harkless, and the final 21 seconds saw three timeouts and a lot of jockeying by both teams for the right to keep their seasons alive.
Christian cut 10 seconds off the clock before calling their second time out in succession, but they threw the ball away on the in-bounds pass. Forced to foul, Lockhart hit two more free throws to close the scoring and send the Bison faithful happy back home down Highway 79.
"The first half was tough. This environment was super loud; this gym was crazy. It was a lot of fun to play in," Hot Springs post Alex Bilbruck said.
Bilbruck, a lanky 6-foot-6 junior, had a huge game, scoring 19 points to pace the Bison, 13 in the first half. Hot Springs led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter and 33-29 at halftime.
"It was good for us to go 6-for-6 (from the field in the first half), but it was our defense that really stepped up tonight," he said.
The Comets hung tough in the third, but the Bison still took a 41-37 lead into the fourth period.
That's where the Comets made their move, and took the lead for the first time with the first six points of the fourth on four points from seniors Zane Schlabach and two from Vanden Bos.
A free throw by Terrance Asbridge put Rapid City Christian up 44-41 with 4:06 to play.
Hot Springs got baskets from senior Matt Norton and Bilbruck to regain the lead, but the Comets came right back with two free throws by Vanden Bos and his coast-to-coast drive for a 48-45 advantage.
Norton missed the front end of a one-and-one, but the Bison got the offensive rebound and kicked it back out to Norton who nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game.
"It was a game of momentum, a game of swings," Rapid City Christian coach Kyle Courtney said. 'We caught them a couple of times, and I felt that last time when we were up 44-41, maybe we could extend that lead. Credit Hot Springs. In a game like this, it comes down to the little things at the right time. There were a couple of box outs that we missed and they got the rebound and hit a big shot."
Answering the Comets' runs was critical for the Bison, who moved to 18-3 on the season.
"When they went ahead, we just said that we had plenty of time. Just relax and play our game. It turned out that it went our way," Bilbruck said.
Harkless said they are a veteran group that have been playing a lot of varsity since their freshmen season, and many have been coached by Noteboom since they were sixth graders. It showed down the stretch.
"Deep down, we knew that if we did what he has coached us to do all through the years, we'd be all right," he said.
Lockhart also finished with 13 points for the Bison, while Schlabach scored 19 to lead the Comets, who closed the season at 16-5. Vanden Bos added 13 points. Schlabach went over the 1,000-point mark in his career for Rapid City Christian.
"I'm so proud of the guys. They are wonderful kids and they have given us coaches everything they could all year," Courtney said. "I thought tonight they played their hearts out. But Hot Springs is a veteran team as well that made some big plays down the stretch. But what a fun basketball game. This environment is what is fun about high school basketball."
For the Bison, the win was one big step as they look to reach their ultimate goal — playing in the state tournament.
"This game was huge for us, it was a huge confidence boost," Bilbruck said. "We're just going to keep taking this one game at a time and keep on trying to win, see how far we could make it."
But it is one step at a time. They''l look to take that next step against Winner Tuesday at Rapid City Stevens (6:30 p.m.).
"This just excites us to get ready for that next round," Harkless added