FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State will be returning to Frisco, Texas, for the seventh time in eight years to play for the Football Championship Subdivision national championship.
The Bison won that chance Friday by defeating Missouri Valley Football Conference rival South Dakota State 44-21.
Bison quarterback Easton Stick led the way with 169 passing yards and a touchdown. But the story of the night came from Stick’s rushing ability – he ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 16 attempts.
“Easton Stick is the best player in college football. Period.” NDSU coach Chris Kleiman said.
Going into the second half, the score was 14-7 with the Bison in the Lead. Then, the third-quarter NDSU offensive explosion happened.
On the first play of the third quarter, NDSU’s Seth Wilson ran 78 yards to the Jackrabbit three-yard line. After a horse-collar penalty, the Bison were positioned on the one-yard line, where running back Bruce Anderson punched it in on the next play.
That wasn’t the only offensive score for the Bison in the quarter.
Anderson scored on a 14-yard run to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive that lasted five minutes, and a 41-yard rushing touchdown that capped a quick three-play drive.
In the third quarter alone, North Dakota State scored 21 points and rushed for 180 yards.
After the third quarter, the Bison constructed a 9 minute, 6 second drive that ended with a field goal and pushed the Bison lead to 17 via a 32-yard field goal by Cam Pedersen.
“I think the three scores in the third quarter were really tough in an environment like this,” SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said.
SDSU wouldn’t answer back after the nine-minute drive, which effectively ended the game.
Offensively, the Bison ended with 608 total yards, compared to the Jackrabbits’ 357.
In his final game in a Jackrabbit uniform, quarterback Taryn Christion threw for 180 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Christion will graduate as the Jackrabbits’ leader in career passing yards, touchdown passes, total offense and passing yards.
“This program has only gone up ever since I started getting recruited here, going through my four years we just went further and further until this year,” Christion said. “… I am proud to be a Jackrabbit, not ashamed with my decision at all, glad to be sitting here in a Jackrabbit uniform.”
Pierre Strong Jr. led the way for the Jackrabbits once again on the ground with 135 yards on 20 carries. Strong eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season on 100 carries.
Christion added 47 yards on the ground with 10 carries. C.J. Wilson had one carry that went for eight yards.
South Dakota State will graduate other seniors such Makiah Slade, Jordan Brown, Brandon Snyder, Eric Kleinschmit, Tiano Pupungatoa and Dalton Cox.
North Dakota State will await to see who will join them in Frisco. Eastern Washington plays Maine at 1 p.m. Saturday in Cheney, Washington.