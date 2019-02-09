Hill City
Saturday
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Logan Graf of Custer
2nd Place - Braden Weiss of Hill City
3rd Place - Miles Renner of Lead-Deadwood
4th Place - Josh Hoffman of Spearfish
1st Place Match
Logan Graf (Custer) 44-6, Fr. over Braden Weiss (Hill City) 33-10, Fr. (Fall 1:13)
3rd Place Match
Miles Renner (Lead-Deadwood) 21-21, 7th. over Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) 19-20, So. (Dec 8-2)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Clayton Donovan of Spearfish
2nd Place - Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche
3rd Place - Tyson Durham of St. Thomas More
4th Place - Pierce Sword of Custer
1st Place Match
Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 35-13, Fr. over Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 32-11, 8th. (Fall 5:33)
3rd Place Match
Tyson Durham (St. Thomas More) 16-12, 8th. over Pierce Sword (Custer) 10-5, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish
2nd Place - William George of Douglas
3rd Place - Jacob Harris of Lead-Deadwood
4th Place - Hunter Way of Hill City
1st Place Match
Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) 33-11, Fr. over William George (Douglas) 34-9, Sr. (MD 10-1)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Harris (Lead-Deadwood) 17-24, So. over Hunter Way (Hill City) 22-19, . (Fall 3:56)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Max Johnson of Lead-Deadwood
2nd Place - Cade Grill of Custer
3rd Place - Jaxon Johnson of Hill City
4th Place - Hunter Quenzer of Belle Fourche
1st Place Match
Max Johnson (Lead-Deadwood) 29-8, Jr. over Cade Grill (Custer) 32-19, 8th. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 27-17, So. over Hunter Quenzer (Belle Fourche) 16-17, So. (Dec 8-1)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Max Sailor of Spearfish
2nd Place - Joe Hanson of Belle Fourche
3rd Place - Sterling Sword of Custer
4th Place - Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs
1st Place Match
Max Sailor (Spearfish) 33-10, So. over Joe Hanson (Belle Fourche) 27-11, Sr. (Fall 1:52)
3rd Place Match
Sterling Sword (Custer) 17-23, So. over Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 14-23, 7th. (Fall 2:24)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Carson Pinske of Lead-Deadwood
2nd Place - Jackson Wilson of Douglas
3rd Place - Keaton Bissonnette of Hot Springs
4th Place - Gunner Jensen of Belle Fourche
1st Place Match
Carson Pinske (Lead-Deadwood) 31-7, Sr. over Jackson Wilson (Douglas) 24-16, Sr. (MD 14-0)
3rd Place Match
Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) 30-23, Fr. over Gunner Jensen (Belle Fourche) 13-16, So. (Fall 2:10)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kody Hagen of Hot Springs
2nd Place - Irail Griffin of Custer
3rd Place - Cayden Wolfe of Belle Fourche
4th Place - Luke Bodine of St. Thomas More
1st Place Match
Kody Hagen (Hot Springs) 39-7, Sr. over Irail Griffin (Custer) 30-15, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 24-11, Fr. over Luke Bodine (St. Thomas More) 9-10, So. (Fall 2:52)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Chance Grill of Custer
2nd Place - Jaredon Dosch of Belle Fourche
3rd Place - Domenic Lucero of Lead-Deadwood
4th Place - Logan Sauder of St. Thomas More
1st Place Match
Chance Grill (Custer) 42-2, Sr. over Jaredon Dosch (Belle Fourche) 28-13, Sr. (Fall 5:22)
3rd Place Match
Domenic Lucero (Lead-Deadwood) 23-12, So. over Logan Sauder (St. Thomas More) 28-19, Jr. (MD 18-7)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Colton Jackson of Douglas
2nd Place - Levi Mines of Custer
3rd Place - Cael Citrowske of Spearfish
4th Place - Brandon Scherich of Red Cloud
1st Place Match
Colton Jackson (Douglas) 35-8, Sr. over Levi Mines (Custer) 31-3, Sr. (Fall 5:37)
3rd Place Match
Cael Citrowske (Spearfish) 18-14, So. over Brandon Scherich (Red Cloud) 27-20, Fr. (MD 15-5)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Micaiah Grace of Custer
2nd Place - TeeJay Atwood of Hot Springs
3rd Place - Kogen Yamamoto of Red Cloud
4th Place - Cade Bickerdyke of Belle Fourche
1st Place Match
Micaiah Grace (Custer) 40-7, Jr. over TeeJay Atwood (Hot Springs) 23-12, Jr. (Fall 4:27)
3rd Place Match
Kogen Yamamoto (Red Cloud) 29-9, Sr. over Cade Bickerdyke (Belle Fourche) 21-20, Fr. (Fall 0:40)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Corten Dobesh of St. Thomas More
2nd Place - Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood
3rd Place - Elijah Zuniga of Spearfish
4th Place - Chad Kelso of Hot Springs
1st Place Match
Corten Dobesh (St. Thomas More) 27-10, Sr. over Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 25-16, So. (Fall 0:39)
3rd Place Match
Elijah Zuniga (Spearfish) 22-17, Jr. over Chad Kelso (Hot Springs) 23-23, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Garrett Heil of Hot Springs
2nd Place - Cody Lone Elk of Red Cloud
3rd Place - Ty Dailey of Custer
4th Place - Teygan Werlinger of Spearfish
1st Place Match
Garrett Heil (Hot Springs) 38-4, Sr. over Cody Lone Elk (Red Cloud) 23-16, Fr. (Fall 2:15)
3rd Place Match
Ty Dailey (Custer) 17-23, So. over Teygan Werlinger (Spearfish) 4-14, So. (Fall 2:54)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Evan Hehr of Spearfish
2nd Place - Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs
3rd Place - Aiken Crowley of Belle Fourche
1st Place Match
Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 30-8, Jr. over Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 18-10, So. (Fall 2:50)
3rd Place Match
Aiken Crowley (Belle Fourche) 15-14, So. over () , . (Bye)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood
2nd Place - Connor Braun of Douglas
3rd Place - Michael Streeter of Belle Fourche
4th Place - Austin Crotteau of Spearfish
1st Place Match
Rob Lester (Lead-Deadwood) 33-2, Jr. over Connor Braun (Douglas) 27-13, Sr. (Fall 4:56)
3rd Place Match
Michael Streeter (Belle Fourche) 23-17, Jr. over Austin Crotteau (Spearfish) 7-12, So. (Dec 3-0)