Hill City

Saturday

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Logan Graf of Custer

2nd Place - Braden Weiss of Hill City

3rd Place - Miles Renner of Lead-Deadwood

4th Place - Josh Hoffman of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Logan Graf (Custer) 44-6, Fr. over Braden Weiss (Hill City) 33-10, Fr. (Fall 1:13)

3rd Place Match

Miles Renner (Lead-Deadwood) 21-21, 7th. over Josh Hoffman (Spearfish) 19-20, So. (Dec 8-2)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Clayton Donovan of Spearfish

2nd Place - Thomas McCoy of Belle Fourche

3rd Place - Tyson Durham of St. Thomas More

4th Place - Pierce Sword of Custer

1st Place Match

Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 35-13, Fr. over Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche) 32-11, 8th. (Fall 5:33)

3rd Place Match

Tyson Durham (St. Thomas More) 16-12, 8th. over Pierce Sword (Custer) 10-5, Fr. (Dec 4-2)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Oakley Blakeman of Spearfish

2nd Place - William George of Douglas

3rd Place - Jacob Harris of Lead-Deadwood

4th Place - Hunter Way of Hill City

1st Place Match

Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish) 33-11, Fr. over William George (Douglas) 34-9, Sr. (MD 10-1)

3rd Place Match

Jacob Harris (Lead-Deadwood) 17-24, So. over Hunter Way (Hill City) 22-19, . (Fall 3:56)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Max Johnson of Lead-Deadwood

2nd Place - Cade Grill of Custer

3rd Place - Jaxon Johnson of Hill City

4th Place - Hunter Quenzer of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

Max Johnson (Lead-Deadwood) 29-8, Jr. over Cade Grill (Custer) 32-19, 8th. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

Jaxon Johnson (Hill City) 27-17, So. over Hunter Quenzer (Belle Fourche) 16-17, So. (Dec 8-1)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Max Sailor of Spearfish

2nd Place - Joe Hanson of Belle Fourche

3rd Place - Sterling Sword of Custer

4th Place - Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs

1st Place Match

Max Sailor (Spearfish) 33-10, So. over Joe Hanson (Belle Fourche) 27-11, Sr. (Fall 1:52)

3rd Place Match

Sterling Sword (Custer) 17-23, So. over Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 14-23, 7th. (Fall 2:24)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Carson Pinske of Lead-Deadwood

2nd Place - Jackson Wilson of Douglas

3rd Place - Keaton Bissonnette of Hot Springs

4th Place - Gunner Jensen of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

Carson Pinske (Lead-Deadwood) 31-7, Sr. over Jackson Wilson (Douglas) 24-16, Sr. (MD 14-0)

3rd Place Match

Keaton Bissonnette (Hot Springs) 30-23, Fr. over Gunner Jensen (Belle Fourche) 13-16, So. (Fall 2:10)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kody Hagen of Hot Springs

2nd Place - Irail Griffin of Custer

3rd Place - Cayden Wolfe of Belle Fourche

4th Place - Luke Bodine of St. Thomas More

1st Place Match

Kody Hagen (Hot Springs) 39-7, Sr. over Irail Griffin (Custer) 30-15, Jr. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Cayden Wolfe (Belle Fourche) 24-11, Fr. over Luke Bodine (St. Thomas More) 9-10, So. (Fall 2:52)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Chance Grill of Custer

2nd Place - Jaredon Dosch of Belle Fourche

3rd Place - Domenic Lucero of Lead-Deadwood

4th Place - Logan Sauder of St. Thomas More

1st Place Match

Chance Grill (Custer) 42-2, Sr. over Jaredon Dosch (Belle Fourche) 28-13, Sr. (Fall 5:22)

3rd Place Match

Domenic Lucero (Lead-Deadwood) 23-12, So. over Logan Sauder (St. Thomas More) 28-19, Jr. (MD 18-7)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Colton Jackson of Douglas

2nd Place - Levi Mines of Custer

3rd Place - Cael Citrowske of Spearfish

4th Place - Brandon Scherich of Red Cloud

1st Place Match

Colton Jackson (Douglas) 35-8, Sr. over Levi Mines (Custer) 31-3, Sr. (Fall 5:37)

3rd Place Match

Cael Citrowske (Spearfish) 18-14, So. over Brandon Scherich (Red Cloud) 27-20, Fr. (MD 15-5)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Micaiah Grace of Custer

2nd Place - TeeJay Atwood of Hot Springs

3rd Place - Kogen Yamamoto of Red Cloud

4th Place - Cade Bickerdyke of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

Micaiah Grace (Custer) 40-7, Jr. over TeeJay Atwood (Hot Springs) 23-12, Jr. (Fall 4:27)

3rd Place Match

Kogen Yamamoto (Red Cloud) 29-9, Sr. over Cade Bickerdyke (Belle Fourche) 21-20, Fr. (Fall 0:40)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Corten Dobesh of St. Thomas More

2nd Place - Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood

3rd Place - Elijah Zuniga of Spearfish

4th Place - Chad Kelso of Hot Springs

1st Place Match

Corten Dobesh (St. Thomas More) 27-10, Sr. over Cody Rakow (Lead-Deadwood) 25-16, So. (Fall 0:39)

3rd Place Match

Elijah Zuniga (Spearfish) 22-17, Jr. over Chad Kelso (Hot Springs) 23-23, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Garrett Heil of Hot Springs

2nd Place - Cody Lone Elk of Red Cloud

3rd Place - Ty Dailey of Custer

4th Place - Teygan Werlinger of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Garrett Heil (Hot Springs) 38-4, Sr. over Cody Lone Elk (Red Cloud) 23-16, Fr. (Fall 2:15)

3rd Place Match

Ty Dailey (Custer) 17-23, So. over Teygan Werlinger (Spearfish) 4-14, So. (Fall 2:54)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Evan Hehr of Spearfish

2nd Place - Marcus Harkless of Hot Springs

3rd Place - Aiken Crowley of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

Evan Hehr (Spearfish) 30-8, Jr. over Marcus Harkless (Hot Springs) 18-10, So. (Fall 2:50)

3rd Place Match

Aiken Crowley (Belle Fourche) 15-14, So. over () , . (Bye)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rob Lester of Lead-Deadwood

2nd Place - Connor Braun of Douglas

3rd Place - Michael Streeter of Belle Fourche

4th Place - Austin Crotteau of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Rob Lester (Lead-Deadwood) 33-2, Jr. over Connor Braun (Douglas) 27-13, Sr. (Fall 4:56)

3rd Place Match

Michael Streeter (Belle Fourche) 23-17, Jr. over Austin Crotteau (Spearfish) 7-12, So. (Dec 3-0)

