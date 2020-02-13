Black Hills Gold Rush to showcase local figure skating

The Club for Boys annual Hooked on Hardwater will be held Feb. 22 at Deerfield Lake.

This event was created by Rapid City’s own professional ice fisherman Craig Oyler, who grew up in the Rapid City Club for Boys, thanks to his father, Dave Oyler’s, dedication to the organization. The event brings over 60 professional ice fishermen from all around the upper Midwest and over 60 Club for Boys members aged 8-17 together out on Deerfield Lake, where they’ll catch and fry fish all day long. Later, the pros gather for a public fundraising banquet, with all proceeds benefiting the Rapid City Club for Boys’ outdoor programming.

“The Club for Boys has many programs designed to meet the needs and interests of our members," said Dave Oyler. "However, nothing is more meaningful in our program then the time an adult spends one-onone with one of our boys. The greatest need of our boys is positive attention from a caring, listening, compassionate adult. And this is really what the Hooked On Hard Water program is all about.

From the time an ice-fishing pro and a Club for Boys member are matched up during the Friday night meet and greet, through the ice-fishing on Saturday. Hooked on Hardwater is a great opportunity to watch the relationships grown between the selected Pro Fisherman and the boy that they fish with.