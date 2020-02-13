Black Hills Gold Rush to showcase local figure skating

The Roosevelt Park Ice Arena's Black Hills Skating Academy and Black Hills Figure Skating Club will host the 15th annual Black Hills Gold Rush competition Saturday at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.
The Black Hills Figure Skating Club will host a private testing session separately on Sunday, which will allow regional skaters to test to advance in the test track levels.
Admission to the events are free to the public.
This year's Gold Rush event marks the second year of a non-qualifying US Figure Skating Association competition.
"This competition continues to be an important step up for competitors in the region," said Rapid City Parks and Recreation Special Event Coordinator Erin Holmes. "This gives skaters a chance to compete in front of sanctioned qualifying judges."
Holmes says the public won't be disappointed in this year's event.
"A great amount of time and effort has been devoted to preparation for this event by the participants, and it is rewarding to have their efforts recognized and applauded," said Holmes. "We highly encourage fans to attend and cheer on our skaters in these fantastic events."
For more information about the events, contact Holmes at 394-4168.
Hooked on Hardwater set for Feb. 22
The Club for Boys annual Hooked on Hardwater will be held Feb. 22 at Deerfield Lake.
This event was created by Rapid City’s own professional ice fisherman Craig Oyler, who grew up in the Rapid City Club for Boys, thanks to his father, Dave Oyler’s, dedication to the organization. The event brings over 60 professional ice fishermen from all around the upper Midwest and over 60 Club for Boys members aged 8-17 together out on Deerfield Lake, where they’ll catch and fry fish all day long. Later, the pros gather for a public fundraising banquet, with all proceeds benefiting the Rapid City Club for Boys’ outdoor programming.
“The Club for Boys has many programs designed to meet the needs and interests of our members," said Dave Oyler. "However, nothing is more meaningful in our program then the time an adult spends one-onone with one of our boys. The greatest need of our boys is positive attention from a caring, listening, compassionate adult. And this is really what the Hooked On Hard Water program is all about.
From the time an ice-fishing pro and a Club for Boys member are matched up during the Friday night meet and greet, through the ice-fishing on Saturday. Hooked on Hardwater is a great opportunity to watch the relationships grown between the selected Pro Fisherman and the boy that they fish with.
“It is great if the fish are really biting, it is even greater to see the boys with their pros and the non-stop smiles on their faces,” said Dave Oyler.
All proceeds from the banquet will go toward the Rapid City Club for Boys’ outdoor program. Tickets for the banquet are $25 and are available for purchase at The Thrift Store, The Rooster, the Rapid City Club for Boys and online at www.theclubforboys.org. Tickets are limited and going fast, but the public is encouraged to attend the banquet. Also, tickets for the UTV from Rice Honda are also available at all these locations. For furthering information on the event, sponsoring a boy or tickets, contact Tif Robertson, Event Coordinator, (605) 545.7865 or events@tnteventmanagement.biz.