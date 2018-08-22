Black Hills National Forest releases non-motorized trail strategy
Black Hills National Forest (BKNF) officials have released a new non-motorized trail strategy that provides a framework for the sustainable management of non-motorized trails across the forest.
The Forest has been collaborating with the National Forest Advisory Board and members of the public to better understand user needs of the current non-motorized trail system on the Forest. As a result, the BKNF has developed a trail strategy document that includes a Trail Proposal Process (TPP) for user groups to recommend new trails to the current system.
“Continued collaboration and open dialogue with NFAB and user-groups will allow the BKNF to prioritize trail proposal projects for consideration and possible implementation,” said Mark Van Every, Black Hills National Forest Supervisor. “As we work with our volunteer and partner organizations, together we can ensure a lasting trails legacy that will serve generations to come.”
The non-motorized trail strategy is available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/blackhills/recreation/?cid=fseprd591959
The Forest’s goal is to continue the maintenance and development of a non-motorized trail system that inspires stewardship and invites people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities to experience the outdoors, while protecting and conserving cultural and natural resources.
For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.
Nebraska Game and Parks approves 2019 bighorn sheep season
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved a bighorn sheep season for 2019. It authorized one auction and one lottery permit for the season at its meeting Aug. 16 in Valentine.
In addition, the drawing for the 2018 bighorn sheep lottery permit was held, with David Hunter of Auburn the winner. There were 2,279 applications in the lottery. The 2018 season is Nov. 27 to Dec. 22.
The other business, the Commission:
-- took public input regarding the potential listing and delisting of state threatened and endangered species within District 6 (north-central Nebraska). Staff presented information for delisting the North American river otter and listing the flathead chub, plains minnow, and western silvery minnow.
-- approved a plan for future releases of the Salt Creek tiger beetle on its properties in the Little Salt Creek and Rock Creek drainages of southeastern Nebraska in order to advance the recovery and delisting of the species. The beetle is listed as endangered by Game and Parks, as well as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
-- accepted the Thomas C. Matter tract in Richardson County as a gift from the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation. The 153.11 acres in two tracts will be designated the Thomas C. Matter Wildlife Management Area.
-- approved a permanent easement request from the City of Norfolk to place a sewer line across Game and Parks’ northeast district office land.
-- approved hunting seasons in Niobrara, Indian Cave, Platte River, Ponca and Eugene T. Mahoney state parks and Fort Atkinson, Ash Hollow and Rock Creek Station state historical parks.
-- approved the proposed budget request for fiscal years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.