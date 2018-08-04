The rodeo world recognized its royalty Saturday, as the ProRodeo Hall of Fame opened its doors to the 10-member 2018 induction class, including the Black Hills Roundup.
Along with the Black Hills Roundup committee, headlining the class were team roping stars Speed Williams and Rich Skelton, who won eight consecutive PRCA world championships together from 1997-2004.
Williams and Skelton were joined by gold buckle-winner Deb Greenough (bareback riding, 1993), contract personnel recipient Leon Coffee, stock contractor Billy Minick and rodeo notable Walt Garrison.
The Black Hills Roundup started when 15,000 people gathered in a field in Belle Fourche to raise money for World War I in 1918. At the time, the population of Belle Fourche was 1,410.
The next year marked the first time the rodeo took place.
The large number of people to attend continues today, with an estimated 10,000-15,000 attending a parade during rodeo week in the town of about 6,000.
The historic rodeo, which is 100 percent volunteer-run, also boasts that President Calvin Coolidge attended in 1927.
"I was out in the calving pasture, where cell service is slim to none," said Clay Crago, Black Hills Roundup Chairman said in a release by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. "I always take my phone just in case I can get on a hill and call for help. I happened to be up there, and the phone rang. I saw it was a call from Colorado Springs. I thought, 'Oh, another dang telemarketer.' But I answered it and got service. I was kind of at a loss for words (learning we were in the Hall). It was cool to be out doing what I loved and get that phone call for the rodeo that we put so much time in for."
Now the Black Hills Roundup can add ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductee to its résumé as it prepares for its 100th year of the rodeo in 2019.
For the second time in the history of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame — 2017 being the first — barrel racers from the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) were among the class of inductees. The class included Kristie Peterson, Billie McBride and a WPRA equine inductee French Flash Hawk (Bozo).
In addition to the 10 inductees, former PRCA Chief Operating Officer Kay Bleakly received the Ken Stemler Pioneer Award, which honors individuals in recognition of their groundbreaking, innovative ideas and forward thinking.
Williams and Skelton were the pinnacle of team roping for nearly a decade. Saturday, they were soaking in their rodeo immortality.
Williams qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 15 times (1988, 1994, 1996-2008), and Skelton has 22 NFR qualifications on his résumé (1990-2006, 2009-10, 2013-15).
Greenough qualified for the National Finals Rodeo 13 consecutive years (1988-2000), tied with Joe Alexander for the fifth-most bareback riding NFR qualifications in PRCA history. His 15 career NFR go-round wins at the NFR is also fifth most in his event. Greenough won a bareback riding world title in 1993 and an NFR average title in 1992.
Greenough was also known for his success within the Montana Circuit, where he won 12 collective circuit titles. Greenough remains tied for the most National Circuit Finals Rodeo wins among all bareback riders with three career wins (1995-96 and 1999).
Peterson, a four-time world champion, and her great horse French Flash Hawk, better known as Bozo, fittingly went into the Hall together. Following on the heels of Charmayne James and her great horse, Scamper, it was Peterson and Bozo that ended James' streak of 10 straight world titles, capturing their first of four world titles in 1994.
Although Peterson and Bozo were not successful in defending their title in 1995, the duo would return to the top of the sport in 1996, and then win three straight gold buckles.
McBride accompanies Peterson and Bozo in the Hall as another four-time WPRA champion. She will be inducted posthumously, having passed away at the age of 90 on May 10, 2017.
McBride first saw barrel racing at an open rodeo event in 1937 and decided at 10 years old that it was the path she wanted to travel. McBride was a charter member of the Girls Rodeo Association (GRA), formed in her hometown of San Angelo, Texas, just over a decade later.
PRCA Gold Card Member Coffee is one of only three cowboys to be both a barrelman and a bullfighter at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Now he's inducted in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame for a career that's still going strong.
Since 1973, Coffee fought bulls at the NFR twice (1979, 1984) and was a barrelman at the NFR in 1991, 1994 and 1997. Coffee won PRCA Clown of the Year in 1983 and was in the top three every year from 1984-2001. Coffee also worked at the first National Circuit Finals Rodeo in 1987, the Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo (1980-82, 1992, 1996-97, 2003-04) and the Canadian Finals Rodeo twice (1985-86).
Garrison was two types of cowboy, a fullback with the Dallas Cowboys and a ProRodeo competitor. He combined his stardom with football and rodeo to raise more than $4 million for multiple sclerosis with his Walt Garrison All Star Rodeos for more than 20 years.
Garrison received a football scholarship to Oklahoma State University. In 1966, he was drafted in the fifth round by the Dallas Cowboys. Part of his signing bonus with the Cowboys included a horse trailer and a Pontiac Grand Prix.
Minick began his ProRodeo career in 1959, joining the Rodeo Cowboys Association after winning titles in both high school and college. He made his PRCA debut at the Mesquite (Texas) Championship Rodeo.