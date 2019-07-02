When it comes to celebrating the Fourth of July in true Western style, few places do it better than the city of Belle Fourche and its annual Black Hills Roundup, a tradition quite unlike any other with an action packed week long extravaganza of rodeo, patriotism and western hospitality.
The 2019 Black Hills Roundup will have an added element of excitement this year as it adds another distinction to what has already been a banner year of celebration, marking the 100th year of the rodeo.
“It has been quite a year for sure,” said Clay Crago, Roundup Executive Committee Chairman. “We were elected into the (PRCA) Hall of Fame last August, and then in December at the National Finals we were chosen as the medium sized rodeo of the year. And then now to be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the rodeo is pretty special for the Belle Fourche community.”
The annual festivities kicked off on Tuesday with a cattle drive through the streets of Belle Fourche, followed by a community barbecue and a ranch rodeo at the Rodeo Grounds in the evening, just a few of the events hosted by the Belle Fourche community during the week-long celebration.
“The community and the many sponsors are the ones that make this such a successful event,” Crago said. “And the dedicated volunteers who donate so much time and have been doing so for a hundred years to keep this thing going. It’s so hard to tell since there are so many moving parts, but I would say we probably have a hundred and twenty or thirty people involved throughout the year in making the event happen.”
The rodeo portion of the annual event heats us on Wednesday with the PRCA steer roping during the morning and afternoon and climaxes in the evening with the first of four performances of the PRCA rodeo.
As usual, the list of rodeo competitors on hand during the four-day event comprise a veritable “who’s who” of professional rodeo with a plethora of world champions scheduled to compete along side many of South Dakota’s finest rodeo cowboys and cowgirls.
That such an impressive field of competitors chooses to spend a portion of the “Cowboy Christmas” time — the lucrative 10-day period, June 30-July 9, during which 26 PRCA rodeos and oodles of cash are up for grab — in Belle Fourche is a testament to both big payouts and quality pens of livestock.
The result: virtually every world champion rodeo performer of the past 100 years has left boot prints in Roundup Rodeo Grounds soil.
Perhaps most notably in the saddle bronc event, South Dakota’s classic rodeo event.
This year’s field will be no exception with star-studded field scheduled in including current world champion Wade Sundell as well as past world champions Jesse Kruse (2009) and Ryder Wright (2017). Twelve other NFR qualifiers will be on hand as well.
A bevy of South Dakota bronc riders will join them including former NFR qualifiers Jesse Bail, and JJ Elshere (out in the July 4th 3 p.m. matinee) while Cole Elshere, another past NFR qualifier, will make a July 5 appearance.
Other area bronc riders saddling up includes Ty Manke (Rapid City), Dawson Jandreau (Kennebec), and Carter Elshere (Elm Springs) on Wednesday night. Jesse Bail (Camp Crook), Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte), and Louie Brunson (New Underwood) on July 4th, and Jade Blackwell (Rapid City) on Friday. Saturday’s fourth and final performance will include Taygen Schuelke (Newell), Tate Tybo (Belle Fourche), Kash and Kaden Deal (Dupree and Eagle Butte respectively) and Jeremy Meeks (Scenic).
“I would guess that out of the Top 15 that go to the NFR, at least 10 to 12 or maybe all of them will come through here on the Fourth of July weekend,” said Keith Anderson, Roundup Vice Chairman and rodeo chute boss. “They know not only that they will have outstanding bucking stock here with Power River Rodeo as the primary stock contractor. And with the prize money for saddle bronc being twice what the other events are, that kind of has an allure to it, too.”
With a hundred years of rodeo excellence on the Black Hills Roundup resume, many of the spectators on hand during the week will be returning appearances though even the veterans will see a dramatic difference in the Rodeo venue as new grandstands have been installed on the Roundup Grounds.
As for newcomers making a first ever visit to a unique rodeo that began in 1918 as a fundraiser for the American Red Cross during World War I, a few days spent in Belle Fourche promises a very memorable Fourth of July experience.
“We are going to do a few things that might have been done a hundred years ago, “Crago said. “We are saddling up a bronc out in the arena and getting on him there like they did it back in the day and some other tributes like that honoring the history.”
And of course, the atmosphere and excitement that is an annual part of the Black Hills Roundup.
“Just being here is exciting in itself,” Anderson said. “This event has been going on for 99 years and there is a lot of history connected to the rodeo. And lots of other things going on to make it a truly family event. In addition to the rodeo events, there are quality specialty acts to keep people entertained, and we have added chuck wagon races this year. And the opening acts and fireworks (July 3rd and 5th) makes for action packed entertainment.”
Chutes open on PRCA rodeo action on Wednesday morning (9 a.m.) with steer roping and continues later in the day with the first rodeo performance (7 p.m.). Thursday’s 4th of July rodeo performance is a matinee (3 p.m.) while the third and fourth performances, on Friday and Saturday night respectively, are scheduled for 7 p.m.