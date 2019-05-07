Black Hills Shock go 3-0 in Bismarck
The Black Hills Shock varsity boys' lacrosse team won all three games in Northern Plains Lacrosse League (NPLL) play last weekend in Bismarck, N.D.
The Shock earned wins over Aberdeen 7-2, Bismarck, 9-8 and Fargo, N.D., 15-6.
The three wins put the Shock at 5-1 on the season.
Central football to hold freshman signing day
The Rapid City Central football program will host its inaugural incoming freshman football signing day on May 15.
The activities begin at 5:30 p.m with the coaching staff introductions and former Cobbler and current south Dakota School of Mines player Ira Murphey presentation.
Also on tap will be a tour of the locker room, film room, weight room and equipment room; sign your letter of intent; photo shoot in a Cobbler jersey; hot dogs, burgers, chips and water; player panel in wrestling room and coach closing comments and summer strength program at approximately 7 p.m.
Cobbler Girls Basketball Camp set
The Rapid City Central Cobbler Girls Basketball Camp is scheduled for June 3-5.
The camp will be at Naasz Gymnasium for grades 7-10 (9:30-11:30 a.m.) and grades 1-6 (1-3 p.m.).
Cost is $45 per camper and each participant receives a t-shirt.
The camp will be conducted by Central girls' head coach Kraig Blomme and assistant coach Jeremy Noyes, along with members of the Cobbler basketball team.
The camp will feature hot shot and free throw competition with prizes for the winners.
Registration can be picked up at the Central Activities Office, at centralcobblers.com or contact Blomme at 939-0244.
Mines track to hold throwers clinic
The South Dakota School of Mines track and field program will be offering a series of clinics this summer focusing on throwing events, including: the shot put, the discus and hammer throw.
The series of clinics, featuring the shot put and discus, is for ages 14-18 with clinic dates of June 11, 18, 25 and July 1 from 3-5 p.m. each day. The series of hammer throw clinics will be held on June 13, 20, 27 and July 3 from 3-5 p.m. each day. It will be open to ages 14-18.
The cost is $25 per session and will be located in the throwing area behind the King Center on the campus of South Dakota Mines. Each session is limited to 10 participants.
The purpose of the clinics is to develop throws skills and understanding through drills and competitive movements and to develop training and competitive methodology that will lead to life-long success in throws under the instruction of South Dakota Mines throws coach Dan Haakenson and Hardrocker throwers.
Participants should bring throwing shoes and trainers, water bottle, personal implements and a positive attitude and willingness to learn.
To sign up for any or all the clinics, go to the online registration at: https://www.hardrockerstrackcamps.com/summer-throws-clinic-series.cfm and for more information, email Coach Haakenson at Daniel.haakenson@sdsmt.edu .