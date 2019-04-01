Over the weekend, the end of the season came for the Black Hills Ski Team with two strong individual performances in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Grace Shad placed 16th in the USA Ski and Snowboard Northern Division Giant Slalom competition in the under-16-years-old division, and Will Sayler was 17th in the boys' version of the same competition.
It's been a long season for the team, but co-coach Courtney Shad it's been a season of growth for the program.
The northern division features Black Hills and 12 teams from Montana that are larger and have been racing longer than Black Hills.
Still, the team hosted the Northern Divisional Qualifier in January. The three-day event brought 150 racers from around the division to Terry Peak.
Schad said it was the club's biggest accomplishment of the season.
"The whole division came and it went really well," she said. "We’re looking forward to building the team and its been a long time since Terry Peak has had races. We’re the tiny team from the northern division and we go to their races every weekend, so it's nice to have them here and then we put on a good race."
"It’s eye-opening when we go to these big races, but it’s not focusing on the end result but improving as a skier and the results just come. When they get to the big races, they want to do more, it’s a ton of fun for them."
It's also always a good thing to have racers still competing late into the season, something the club had this year.
With the success of Sayler and Grace Schad, Courtney Schad said she hopes some of the other races can see that development and the club can continue to grow both in numbers and skiers having results at bigger races.
"We’d love to see more people travel with us. We’d love to start travelling with more kids," she said. "It’s getting more exposure with the sports and it’s good for their confidence and independence."
It helps that the program has a coaching philosophy that is centered on building the confidence of the racers, and knowing the results will come.
This season, those results did come.
"Skiing itself is about confidence, especially at that middle school age level," she said "We try to keep it fun and not focus on results, not that we don’t want good results so we want to make sure they’re having fun."
Mines, BHSU track and field have strong performances over weekend
South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's track and field won five events over the weekend, while Black Hills State won four events as both teams competed at different meets over the weekend.
The Hardrockers were in Billings, Montana for the Yellow Jackets/Battlin Bears Spring Open while Black Hills State was at the Tom Benich Invitational in Greely, Colorado.
The Mines women got two strong finished from Adeline Straatmeyer, as he took second in the 800 meter run in 2 minutes, 28.77 seconds and third in the 1,500 meters in 4:52.73.
It got a winner in the pole vault when Erica Keeble cleared a height of 3.6 meters.
On the men's side, Jonathon Murray won the 200 in 21.94 seconds and then won the 400 in 48.3 seconds. Kevin Ptak took second for the Hardrockers in the 400 in 49.12.
The 4x400 meter relay team of Tel Bostwick, Korder Cropsey, Murray and Ptak took first in 3:19.38. Casey Skillinstad made it a Mines sweep in the pole vault with a mark of 4.55 meters.
The Yellow Jacket women had one winner, as Alexandra Richards had an easy day in the javelin with a mark of 38.9 meters. Chasidy Horton of Chadron State was second in the event with a mark of 32.9 meters.
On the men's side Tristan Hepp was first in the 400 meter-hurdles, winning in 52.54. The Yellow Jackets took the top three spots in the 3,000 meter steeplechase as Jonah Theisen was first in 9:26, Jake Iverson was second in 9:30.67 and Keith Osowski was third in 9:36.78.
Allan McDonnell was first in the high jump by clearing a height of 2.05 meters. The Chadron State men had another winner, as Isaac Grimes took first in the long jump with a mark of 7.74 meters.
The Hardrockers will be at the CU Invitational in Boulder, Colorado next weekend while BHSU will be at the West Texas A&M Invitational in Canyon, Texas.
Central, STM finish tennis dual
Rapid City Central and St. Thomas More boys' tennis finished the final three matches of their dual that started Friday from Parkview. The Cavaliers won all three matches.
Sam Mortimer topped Pacey Nelson 6-0, 6-0; Rowan Evans dropped Dylan Pederson 6-1, 6-0 and Baxter Meyer defeated Noah Gire 6-1, 6-1.
Central takes on Mitchell at 10 a.m. and Pierre at noon today from Pierre while STM takes on Sioux Falls O'Gorman at noon and then Sioux Falls Roosevelt Thursday from Sioux Falls.