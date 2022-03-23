Black Hills State faces another up-hill battle in Final Four

Black Hills State already accomplished an unprecedented feat this postseason when it became the first No. 8 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in the Division II Elite Eight.

The Yellow Jackets defied the odds and shut down a high-scoring Nova Southeastern squad in a 77-67 victory Tuesday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Now it needs to unseat the reigning national champion, No. 5 Northwest Missouri State, in the Final Four Thursday for a chance to play for a national title.

The Bearcats have won three of the last four DII national titles and look to defend back-to-back championships. Yellow Jackets head coach Ryan Thompson knows to stand at the pinnacle of the sport you have to beat the best.

“We felt like we could have been a higher seed,” Thompson said. “But at the end of the day you have to beat the best teams in the country to get to where you want to get to.”

NMSU enters the game 32-5 overall, riding a nine game winning streak and finished the regular season ranked tenth nationally. It also enters with a perfect 3-0 in national semifinal games.

The Bearcats cruised to the Final Four with a 61-43 victory over No. 4 Bentley in the Elite Eight.

NMSU enters the contest after beating its NCAA Tournament opponents by an average of 15.5 points. It racked up a 69-54 win over MSU Moorhead in the opening round, a 70-55 win over Washburn in the second round and a 70-56 win over No. 1 Augustana in the Sweet 16, before it took care of Bentley.

The Bearcats rely on a stingy defense that holds opponents to 61.7 points per contest, the fifth best scoring defense in the nation.

“We actually play a very similar style,” Thompson said. “We set a ton of ball screens, we get out in transition a little bit but for the most part we are a half court offensive team that gets back on defense. That’s their style."

NMSU is anchored by back-to-back NABC Player of the Year Trevor Hudgins. The junior leads the country in points with 855, 3-pointers made per game with 4.35, 3-point attempts with 386 and in 3-pointers made with 161, good for 41.67% beyond the arch.

His 161 made 3-pointers this season are the second-most in DII history for a single season. Hudgins is six 3s shy of tying the record 167 3s made by Sacramento State’s Alex Williamson during the 1987-88 season.

“During COVID they are a team that I really studied because of the success they’ve had,” Thompson said. “I have a ton of respect for (head) coach (Ben) McCollum and it’ll be an honor to compete against those guys. The good thing is that they’re pretty simple and somehow we have to make life a little difficult for Hudgins.”

The Yellow Jackets are led by Joel Scott who ranks in the Top 10 nationally in seven statistical categories. The junior averages 23.3 points per game (3rd in DII) and 10.7 rebounds per game, while ranking third in the country in double-doubles with 21 in 33 games.

“Joel Scott is one of the best defenders in the country,” Thompson said. “He gets a lot of attention for what he does on the offensive end, but defensively he’s as good of a player as there is in the country.”

The Yellow Jackets and Bearcats tip off at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The winner advances to the national championship on Saturday against the winner of No. 3 Augusta and No. 2 Indiana (Penn.).

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com and follow him on Twitter @AlexDoddShow

