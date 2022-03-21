Black Hills State hopes to make history against No. 1 Nova Southeastern

Black Hills State continues its historic season Tuesday against top seed Nova Southeastern in the Elite Eight of the Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament in Evansville, Indiana.

The No. 8 seeded Yellow Jackets set a new bar for the program in its first NCAA Tournament appearance. The team already won their first RMAC Tournament championship earlier this season and hopes to maintain pace against the top team in Division II.

The winner will advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

BHSU moved on with a 72-62 Sweet 16 win over Colorado Mesa to win the South Central Regional, now it faces a new challenge against an offensive juggernaut in NSU.

The Sharks (31-0) dominated in the opening round with a 113-62 win over Savannah State but found themselves in precarious positions in their last two contests.

NSU survived in the second round with an 81-80 win over Union and squeaked past Embry-Riddle 71-68 to win the South Region. In both close wins, the Sharks fought back from double-digit deficits.

NSU enters the game average 95.9 points per game (second in the nation) and win by an average of 19.8 points. It hopes to return to form in its second Elite Eight appearance in program history.

The Yellow Jackets hit their stride in the RMAC Tournament and continued to roll in the NCAA Tournament. BHSU racked up double-digit wins in the Round of 32 over West Texas A&M and the Sweet 16 over Colorado Mesa after a 76-68 win over Dallas Baptist in the opening round.

BHSU is led by RMAC Player of the Year Joel Scott, who captured the single-season scoring record against the Mavericks last week. The junior averages 23.2 points per game (4th nationally) and ranks in the top 10 nationally in seven statistically categories.

Sindou Cisse and Adam Moussa add 14.8 points and 14 points per contest respectively.

Sunshine Conference Player of the Year Sekou Sylla leads the Sharks with 22.6 points 10.5 rebounds per game. RJ Sunahara adds 19.5 points per game and boasts the Sunshine Defensive Player of the Year title.

NSU and BHSU square of at 1:30 p.m. MST, Thursday in Evansville for a spot in the Final Four Thursday against the winner of No. 4 Bentley and No. 5 Northwestern Missouri State. All games are available for streaming on NCAA.com.

