The Black Hills State women's basketball team was outscored by 13 in the third quarter, which proved to be its downfall as it lost to Regis Saturday at the Young Center 74-59.
BHSU led at the end of the first quarter 16-15, but fell behind 30-29 at halftime. The Rangers outscored the Yellow Jackets 26-13 in the third quarter and 18-17 in the fourth to secure the win.
Racquel Wientjes led BHSU with 17 points and Morgan Ham kicked in 12. Regis was led by Elly Walters who had 23, 17 from Emma Sterkel and 10 from Morgan Ducklow.
Regis shot 43.6 percent from the field on 24-of-55 shooting. BHSU shot 18-of-51 for 35.3 percent.
The Yellow Jackets, 9-4 overall, 5-4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, travels to face University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Friday.
BHSU men get down early, fall to Regis
The Black Hills State men's team fell down early to Regis, and couldn't get back into the flow of the game and lost at home 80-65.
The Rangers led 43-26 at halftime and BHSU outscored them 39-37 in the second half.
Makaleb McInnis had 20 points for the Yellow Jackets. Regis was led by Jarrett Brodbeck who had 26, Christian Little who had 14, Ryan Beisty had 12 and Brian Dawson had 12.
BHSU shot 22-of-55 from the field for 40 percent while the Rangers were 29-of-53 for 54.7 percent.
The Yellow Jackets, 7-6 overall, 6-3 in the RMAC, will take on the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs on the road Friday.
Daum scores 37, South Dakota State rolls Oral Roberts 84-65
Mike Daum had 37 points and eight rebounds, Tevin King had seven assists and eight steals and South Dakota State beat Oral Roberts 84-65 on Saturday.
Skyler Flatten and freshman David Jenkins scored 15 points apiece for SDSU (14-6, 4-1 Summit League). The Jackrabbits had 21 assists on 30 field goals — led by Alex Arians' nine helpers. Jenkins, the second-leading scorer for SDSU at 19.8 points per game, was just 5 of 15 from the field.
SDSU led 51-34 at the break, let by Daum's 20 points, and by as many as 25 in the second half.
Emmanuel Nzekwesi had his seventh double-double of the season with 14 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for Oral Roberts (7-13, 3-2). Freshman Carlos Jurgens also scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and D.J. Weaver had 13 points and six boards. The Golden Eagles attempted just seven free throws compared to SDSU's 18.
USD women beat Purdue-Fort Wayne
South Dakota sophomore center Hannah Sjerven notched her second-straight 20-point game to pace the Coyotes in a 69-51 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Coyotes (15-3, 3-1 Summit) have won all seven home games this season and improve their record to 37-3 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Joining her in double figures were junior guard Ciara Duffy and sophomore guard Chloe Lamb. Duffy’s line read 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Lamb added 13 points and three rebounds.
Only junior guard Anna Lappenkuper reached double figures for Purdue Fort Wayne (4-13, 0-5) in the game. She had 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting.
SDSU women get by Oral Roberts
The South Dakota State University women's basketball team had three players score 10-or-more points for the 16th time this season as they recorded a 68-55 win over Oral Roberts Saturday afternoon in Summit League action.
Myah Selland led the Jackrabbits, now 12-6 overall and 4-1 in The Summit League, with 19 points. Madison Guebert added 14 points while Tagyn Larson recorded 11 points and eight rebounds.
Oral Roberts, 10-8 and 3-2, was led by Lakota Beatty and Rylie Torrey, who scored 15 and 10 points, respectively.